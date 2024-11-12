Seychelles' President congratulates new Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam of Mauritius

Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan sent a message of congratulations to Navinchandra Ramgoolam on his election as the new Prime Minister of Mauritius, State House said on Tuesday.

"I am pleased to extend my warmest congratulations on your election as the new Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius. This mandate from the people of Mauritius is a testament to their trust in your leadership and your vision for a prosperous future," said Ramkalawan.

The head of state of Seychelles said that the two island nations have enjoyed excellent bilateral relations, founded on mutual respect and shared values, and have gained strength and momentum since they established diplomatic ties in 1988.

"As close neighbours, our nations are connected through a rich historical, geographical, and cultural bond, as well as a unified vision for regional cooperation, peace, and sustainable development," said Ramkalawan.

He added that Seychelles remains committed to advancing "our shared objectives through the enhancement of both bilateral and multilateral ties. My recent visit to Mauritius in February this year provided a valuable opportunity to deepen our longstanding relationship and establish a solid foundation for future collaboration. The potential for us to learn from one another is immense and I look forward to working together for the benefit of our peoples and the broader Indian Ocean region."

"Moreover, our engagement through the Indian Ocean Commission serves as a vital platform for fostering regional unity and addressing shared challenges. I would like to express my gratitude for the support we have received from Mauritius during Seychelles' current chairmanship of the Indian Ocean Commission," said Ramkalawan.

Mauritius' opposition coalition won the country's election by a landslide, taking all seats in the country's parliament in a major rejection of the current government.

According to results released on Monday, the governing coalition led by Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth failed to get any of the 62 seats available for voters to directly decide on.

With the victory, Navin Ramgoolam returns as the Prime Minister of Mauritius. He served as Prime Minister from 1995 to 2000 and again from 2005 to 2014.