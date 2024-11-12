Redevelopment of Seychelles' landmark Pirates Arms starts, opening expected in Oct. 2026

According to the plans, the new complex will have five floors and a basement parking area. (Seychelles Pension Fund)

(Seychelles News Agency) - The Seychelles Pension Fund (SPF) officially laid the first brick for the construction of the new Pirates Arms Complex in the centre of the capital of Victoria on Tuesday.

President Wavel Ramkalawan together with the chairperson of the SPF, Shella Mohideen, and the chief executive of the SPF, Nisreen Abdul Majid, each laid a brick in commemoration of the start of the construction, which is expected to be completed by October 2026.

The high cost of maintenance of the old Pirate Arms building, which was a landmark in the centre of Victoria on Independence Avenue, resulted in it being torn down and will be replaced by the Pirates Arms complex.

In his address, Ramkalawan said, "I want us to move forward, and after looking at the concept and plan on what we are building here, I hope it is a place that brings new hope where everyone can come together. Since Pirates Arms was demolished, there has not been anywhere in Victoria that has been the same, somewhere you could describe as the heart of Victoria. I hope the Pension Fund and the people working on this project can give Victoria its heart back."

President Wavel Ramkalawan laid a brick in commemoration of the start of the construction. (Seychelles News Agency) Photo License: CC-BY

Meanwhile, Majid, said, "According to the late historian Tony Mathiot, where we stand today was a reclaimed site of the Long Pier where the first modern tourist establishment which was, a large timber building was opened in 1928 named the Raffles Hotel. Consequently, the timber building was demolished and replaced by a new one. It opened on Saturday, January 12, 1938 under the name of Empire Hotel. In the early 1950's, Empire Hotel became the Pirates Arms. The building was renovated many times during the decades and was finally acquired by the Seychelles Pension Fund in 2006."

The Pirates Arms building was well known among locals and visitors for its restaurant serving popular Creole dishes with renowned local artists also entertaining them. It also had an array of shops and offices.

For over 60 years the establishment was the rendezvous point for many and a place to hang out with friends in the heart of Victoria

The old building was demolished in 2016 and now eight years later, reconstruction will start after a long journey that included re-drawing of plans and legal battles. To note work on the site had originally begun in late 2017 but stopped after the Planning Authority issued a stop notice in January 2018 because the heavy works were causing the annex building of the Central Bank of Seychelles to tilt.

The head of projects at the SPF, Vincent Adam said, "Any issues and concerns that arose in the past have been resolved, and now we are moving forward. These include the piling issue that caused issues for a neighbouring building. The case has been sorted out."

According to the plans, the new complex will have five floors and a basement parking area. The development will include two signature restaurants, three additional food outlets, a food court, diverse retail spaces, conference facilities, a gym, a beauty salon, a barbershop, and a 47-room business hotel. The ground floor will retain the iconic Pirates Arms Restaurant, maintaining its original location and design as a tribute to its historic roots.

Adam confirmed that the original tenants were given the right of first refusal and that most of them have indicated their wish to return.

"The new building will provide opportunities for individuals and businesses to unlock their potential, for ideas to flourish, and for our community to strengthen and expand. This building will reflect our commitment to excellence, to inclusivity, and to creating opportunities for all who step inside. Hopefully, the new hotel that is planned on the 3rd and 4th floors of the new building will bring back some memories of its past glory," said Majid.