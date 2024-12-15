Lucas D'Offay: Son of Seychelles' tourism pioneer continues in father's footsteps

Working in the tourism industry can be very demanding but when there are leaders who can motivate and inspire their teams to deliver, and who do not only show but go all the way, giving them a better feeling for it.

Lucas D'Offay, 38, the son of the late Louis d'Offay, who was a well-known tourism personality in Seychelles, is following in his father's footsteps. He is now the general manager of Hotel L'Archipel on Praslin Island, the second most populated island of the archipelago in the western Indian Ocean. The hotel is a 4-star boutique hotel on a secluded beach.

D'Offay is the youngest Seychellois general manager leading a Seychellois-owned hotel on the island.

SNA met with D'Offay to learn more about his plans for the tourism establishment.

SNA: How did your journey in the tourism industry begin?

LD: My journey into the tourism industry began in 2002, when I spent most of my school holidays working at Hotel L'Archipel as a trainee. During these holiday jobs, I gained valuable insights into hotel operations, including stocktaking, restaurant and bar management, housekeeping and reception, kitchen work, customer service, and marketing.

In 2005, I also had the chance to assist our sales and marketing manager in representing the hotel and promoting Seychelles at one of the world's leading travel trade fairs, "Top Resa," in Deauville, France, organised by the Seychelles Tourism Board at that time.

From the very beginning, I knew this was what I wanted, and my dream was to become a general manager just like my father. I have always enjoyed talking to guests whenever the opportunity presented itself. Providing personalised service to our guests has always been my focus.

I spent three years in Reunion for my bachelor's degree in catering and hotel management (BTS Mercatique et Gestion en Hôtellerie et Restauration) at the Lycée Professionnel Hôtelier "La Renaissance."

D'Offay and his family. (Mandy Bertin)

SNA: Tell us more about the hotel you are now managing.

LD: I am currently the general manager and a shareholder of Hotel L'Archipel on Praslin with 82 staff members, local and expatriate.

Hotel L'Archipel is a small Seychellois-owned hotel that has been in operation since 1987. It was officially opened by my late father, Louis d'Offay, known for being one of Seychelles' tourism pioneers. The hotel features 32 rooms and suites, two restaurants, a diving centre, a watersport centre, and a swimming pool.

I have been in this position for 15 years, starting as an assistant general manager, then moving to resident manager, and now general manager.

SNA: How do you manage to balance your professional and personal life?

LD: Balancing professional and personal life in the tourism industry can be very challenging, especially if you are passionate about your work. I consider myself fortunate to have a wonderful wife who is very understanding and supportive. The hardest part is when I am at home to rest before the night shift, and my children ask if I will be going to work. You can see the disappointment on their faces if the answer is yes.

At the end of the day, you must always find a balance. You need to define your working hours and your relaxing time. When you are with your family, you should make the most of that precious time. You never know what the future holds.

SNA: What are your current aspirations for the hotel and for the island's tourism?

LD: My current aspiration for the hotel is to enhance the high level of service that we offer to our guests, make them feel at home and exceed their expectations through personalised service and give them value for their money. My late father worked tirelessly for the hotel to reach its current standing, and he was very proud of what he had achieved.

With the level of competition today, differentiation matters. We must always think ahead, act smarter, and be more proactive in decision-making. Replicating what others are doing or offering is not enough. We must provide unique experiences and offer better services that set us apart.

SNA: Your father was a great tourism pioneer who left a legacy. What have you learned from him about building a career in this industry?

LD: My father was not only a great tourism pioneer but also my mentor, and I am sure he was a mentor to many others who worked with him. He was strict and disciplined, and he would always speak his mind if he was not happy with something. He was an outgoing individual with a good heart; he would never say no to helping the community or a staff member.

I owe my current position to him. He encouraged me to grow into the person I am today. I still remember the day when I told him that I would further my studies in hospitality management, he was so proud because I was the only child who wanted to follow in his footsteps. He gave me all the advice and support needed to pursue my studies and career. He would always speak highly of me to his entourage.

Many would think that because he was my father, I would get easy treatment in employment. However, I received the same treatment as any other employee when I was on duty. When he did not like something or was not in favour of my decision, he would call me into the office, and we would exchange our thoughts.

Strangely enough, today I find myself in similar situations that I encountered in the past with him, and for me, it is like déjà vu. I can say that I have learned the hard way. I wish he was still around so I could learn more from him.

D'Offay said his father was not only a great tourism pioneer but also his mentor. (Lucas D'Offay)

SNA: What do you think is needed to help propel the island's tourism businesses forward?

LD: Propelling an island's tourism businesses forward involves a multi-faceted approach that addresses various aspects of the industry. The focus should be on marketing and promotion. We should not solely depend on the Tourism Seychelles Department [of the government] to do all the marketing. Each business must have its own marketing strategy to attract guests and increase profit margins. Infrastructure development is another crucial aspect.

Businesses should ensure that their buildings and facilities are clean and up to standard so that customers get value for their money. Government support is also essential, including constantly revising policies, providing tax incentives, and easing GOP [gainful occupation permits for foreign workers] formalities.

SNA: How do you see your future unfolding and do you see yourself remaining in the industry?

LD: I cannot see myself in any other industry apart from tourism and hospitality. In the tourism industry, you learn new things every single day. Nothing is repetitive. This is what makes it fun and challenging at times. I have an approachable attitude towards everyone.

The staff at the hotel always describe me as someone who is very open-minded, as I believe in an open-door policy. I believe in firmness and discipline but with an amicable and understanding approach.

SNA: What advice do you have for the youth aspiring to manage a hotel in Seychelles?

LD: Hotel management is not only a career but also a vocation. You cannot be part of it if you do not have the patience and passion for it. You must be comfortable with working long hours, as is often the case, and be prepared to work split shifts and on public holidays. Understanding your staff and every respective department is also very important.

You must always lead by example and you will encounter many obstacles along this journey, but remember that the grass is not always greener on the other side. You must always keep pushing your limit, do not give up. The more obstacles along the way the stronger and wiser you become. Promotions do not come overnight, take one step at a time. As the saying goes 'Rome was not built in a day.'