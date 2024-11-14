Seychelles starts review of National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan

Seychelles has officially begun its review of the National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBSAP) and targets regarding biodiversity through a first stakeholder meeting on Wednesday.

These consultations are meant to help formulate national biodiversity targets aligned with the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KMGBF).

The NBSAP sets specific activities and targets to help achieve the objectives of the Convention on Biological Diversity and these plans are typically implemented through partnerships with conservation organisations. The species and habitats highlighted in the NBSAP are considered government priorities, often drawing attention and action when they are under threat. However, it is important to note that NBSAPs do not have legal status, and the species and habitats listed are not automatically protected unless covered by other laws or regulations.

The national focal point for the Convention on Biological Diversity for Seychelles, Indira Gamatis, told reporters, "The process is not starting at zero, we had already done a review previously and despite certain delays, we are now on track to deliver on our commitment to the convention. At the moment we are working on our national targets, and this will be followed by the continuation of procedures to hopefully complete our NBSAP by next year."

Around 40 participants from government institutions, non-governmental organisations, and biodiversity experts worked in groups to address KMGBF targets in three main areas and these are risk reduction, rehabilitation, and implementation facilitation. The workshop included interactive sessions where stakeholders identified key terms for aligning Seychelles' national targets with the KMGBF and proposed wording for these targets.

This review process is being funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) under the Global Biodiversity Framework Early Action Support (GBF-EAS) project. The initiative is designed to accelerate actions to implement the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) and the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KMGBF) over the next decade.

The project focuses on four key areas; aligning National Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plans (NBSAP), improving monitoring systems, ensuring policy coherence, and securing biodiversity finance. It is being carried through a partnership between the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Ministry of Agriculture, Climate Change and Environment (MACCE). The work is guided by the Biodiversity Conservation and Management Division (BCM) and Seychelles' national CBD focal point.

As part of the first phase of the project, Seychelles will align its national biodiversity targets with the KMGBF, laying the groundwork for a new National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan. This plan will integrate the KMGBF's objectives and relevant Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), developed through a comprehensive approach involving both government and society.

Seychelles previously had two NBSAPs in place, from 2016 until 2020 and it was in line with the Aichi biodiversity targets which had been adopted in Japan in 2010. The new NBSAP will take a broader approach, not only focusing on the conservation of ecosystems and species but also detailing how to use natural resources in a more sustainable manner. In addition, it will address other factors impacting biodiversity, including resource mobilisation and capacity building.