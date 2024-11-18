Black Friday: Enterprise Seychelles Agency urged businesses to promote products 

As Black Friday approaches, Seychellois entrepreneurs are being asked to seize the opportunity to promote their businesses and the products they have to offer.

The chief executive of the Enterprise Seychelles Agency (ESA), Lisa Lautoy, made the statement during a recent press conference in which she called on businesses to participate in the event from November 28 to 30.

"Black Friday is usually celebrated on the last Friday of November, this will be on the 29th this year, when businesses take the opportunity to promote their products, this is usually through mega sales. Here in Seychelles, we are not asking businesses to do mega sales. However, this is a day to promote your business, so seize the opportunity and make the most of the day," said Lautoy.

She explained that apart from sales, businesses could use other tactics to promote their business "For example, if your shop usually closes at 4.30 pm or 5 pm, if possible, on that day especially if you are in the town area you should keep your shop open longer."

Lautoy said, "This year, ESA will be collaborating with the Shreeji Group, which has different businesses under its portfolio such as Ani Décor, Gopi supermarket, and Lakshmi, that will be holding a three-day mega sale event at Camion Hall. Given that we are doing this event in town, we encourage other businesses to take this opportunity and extend their opening hours."

She stated that most often people complain about the opening hours of shops especially in the town area given that a large majority of customers end up working around the same time that the shops close.

Lautoy said this opportunity would surely allow these businesses to establish contact with more clients and they can even market their products for the upcoming festive season.