Seychelles discusses coastal erosion project with World Bank and new financing

New areas of collaboration such as climate finance, coastal erosion social isssues, conducting a functioning review of the public service to boost efficiency renewable energy sector are some of the subjects discussed between the Seychelles' government and the World Bank on Monday.

The World Bank regional vice president for Eastern and Southern Africa, Victoria Kwakwa, met with the Minister for Finance, National Planning and Trade, Naadir Hassan, following a site visit on Sunday.

Kwakwa and her delegation visited a number of places based on the East coast of Mahe and these were different sites for projects meant to curb the effects of erosion caused by climate change that are being financed by the World Bank.

The first phase of the project which covers the cost of a 300-metre stretch of coastline at a cost of SCR2.1 million ($152,000) has been completed.

Speaking during the meeting with the Hassan on Monday, Kwakwa described the field visit as eye-opening, especially to the effects of climate change.

"It is very important for us to hear from our client, in particular the voice of small island states. The World Bank is ready to support Seychelles," she said.

Hassan noted the "importance of working with development partners such as the World Bank, especially in the coordination and alignment of objectives, given that resources are scarce."

Kwakwa is expected to be in Seychelles until November 19.

Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, is vulnerable to climatic conditions as many infrastructural developments have been done along coastlines to cater to the needs of the tourism industry, the top pillar of its economy.