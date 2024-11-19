Seychelles' tourism department reveals process for "change of use" for residential properties to tourism ones

This will apply to Mahe, the main island and Praslin only. (Gerard Larose)

(Seychelles News Agency) - A top government official said on Monday that the moratorium on change-of-use applications for converting residential properties into tourism accommodations in Seychelles will be lifted on January 13 next year.

The moratorium was put in place in August 2023, and it is being lifted after a new policy was approved recently by the Cabinet of Ministers. This means that converting residential properties into tourism accommodations can now take place in line with the Department of Tourism's standards.

The new policy will only apply to Mahe and Praslin, the two main islands of Seychelles. The moratorium for the third most populated island of La Digue will remain in replace in place.

The principal secretary for tourism, Sherin Francis, said, "The new policy will see changes in the procedures. Before applicants had to submit their plans to the Planning Authority for change of use, but now, they will have to complete a mandatory pre-planning stage. The Department of Tourism will assess the property to ensure it is up to the required standards before plans are sent to the Planning Authority."

Applicants will have to submit their letter of intent to the Tourism Department, after which a visit will be organised with all relevant bodies present, to assess the property and provide a report. The applicants will have the report that can be used when they submit their applications to the Planning Authority.

If the application is successful, the applicant can apply for the occupancy stage, where another visit will conducted and if successful, then the process to gain a licence will then begin.

Francis explained that this change will put emphasis on higher-quality, low-impact tourism, while also streamlining the application process and ensuring collaboration with the relevant agencies.

After the recommendations from the carrying capacity studies, which show that Seychelles' accommodation products are nearly saturated, Francis stated that new change of use facilities must give significant added value to the existing tourism market.

The goal is to provide a distinctive, higher-quality guest experience through better and more responsible procedures.

"Our physical requirements remain and we will look at the location and size of the property, and minimum requirements, such as room size and safety measures. We have also included some criteria related to sustainability, to start making our operators start thinking of sustainable development when planning their development," added Francis.

According to the criteria set, a change of use to large and medium hotels must meet a minimum 4-star rating, while a change of use to small hotels, self-catering and guesthouses, must meet a minimum Seychelles Secret Gold rating.