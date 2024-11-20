Seychelles starts updating plan to target persistent organic pollutants 

Seychelles is a signatory to the Convention that calls for governments to take measures to reduce or eliminate the release of POPs into the environment. (Seychelles Nation)

Seychelles has begun updating its National Implementation (NIP) Plan to effectively target Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs) and stay aligned with the Stockholm Convention.

A workshop was held at the Savoy Resort and Spa hotel on Tuesday to receive the input of not only government officials but also those from civil society, academia and the industry.

POPs are compounds that are difficult to destroy, keeping their chemical makeup over long periods that have been linked to a number of health problems in humans.

The Stockholm Convention, to which Seychelles is a signatory, calls for governments to take measures to reduce or eliminate the release of POPs into the environment.

In her address to officially open the workshop, the director of the Division for Waste, Enforcement and Permit Division, Nanette Laure, said that Seychelles signing the Stockholm Convention represents its collective commitment to safeguarding human health and the environment from the adverse effects of POPs.

She said that with the "Seychelles' unique biodiversity and reliance on marine and terrestrial resources, the effective management of such substances is not just an obligation but most importantly it is a necessity."

The participants reviewed the objectives and framework of the Stockholm Convention and its implications for Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean.

The aim of updating the NIP is to take into account the latest scientific knowledge, technological advancements and most importantly newly listed POPs which in turn Laure said would ensure a comprehensive approach to addressing those polluants.

Participants also had the chance to identify challenges, opportunities and priority actions for the updated plan as well as assess progress and achievements made in the existing NIP.

Seychelles developed its first NIP in 2007 - where it identified 12 pesticidal POPs that should be eliminated. Local expert Cliff Gonzalves has been appointed as the National Lead Expert for updating the NIP.

Over the coming two years, he will be working with the local stakeholders to make an inventory of POPs in the country in an effort to make sure the data available is up to date.

The Department of Environment, which is leading the project, also revealed that there will be training sessions as part of the process.

The Global Environment Facility (GEF), through the Africa Institute, is providing capacity-building support for updating the NIP.