President Ramkalawan to visit Ghana for 100th anniversary of King Prempeh I's return from exile in Seychelles

The visit of the Seychelles' head of state highlights the longstanding ties between Seychelles and Ghana. (State House)

(Seychelles News Agency) - The President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, is set to undertake an official visit to Ghana from November 23 to 25 at the invitation of his counterpart, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, State House said on Tuesday.

Seychelles and Ghana have historical ties back to the days of the exile of King Prempeh I of the Ashanti people to the western Indian Ocean archipelago, almost 120 years ago.

Ramkalawan's visit will coincide with Ghana's commemoration of the 100th anniversary of King Prempeh I's return from exile in Seychelles. The late King of Ashanti was exiled to Seychelles in the early 1900s and resided there for 24 years before his return to Ghana. Some of his descendants remain in Seychelles, underscoring the enduring bonds between the two nations.

The visit of the Seychelles' head of state highlights the longstanding ties between Seychelles and Ghana, since the establishment of formal diplomatic relations on October 10, 1988.