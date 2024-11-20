Seychelles and El Salvador establish diplomatic relations

The signing took place in New York between Ambassador Ian Madeleine, and the Permanent Representative of El Salvador to the UN, Ambassador Egriselda Aracely González López. (Foreign Affairs Department)

Seychelles has established diplomatic relations with El Salvador as part of its engagement to promote bilateral cooperation and the strengthening of friendship, through the signing of a Joint Communiqué on November 12.

The Foreign Affairs Department said on Wednesday, that "based on the principles of the Charter of the United Nations and respect for international law and cooperation, the establishment of diplomatic relations will promote exchanges in various fields of mutual interests for the benefit of the two countries."

The signing ceremony took place in New York between the Permanent Representative of Seychelles to the United Nations, Ambassador Ian Madeleine, and the Permanent Representative of El Salvador to the United Nations, Ambassador Egriselda Aracely González López.