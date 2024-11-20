Seychelles' Beau Vallon Promenade with 21 kiosks to be completed by May 2025

(Seychelles News Agency) - The Beau Vallon Promenade project, which will see 21 artisanal kiosks installed alongside the popular Regatta site of the Beau Vallon beach, is expected to be completed by May 2025, if everything goes according to plan, said a top official on Wednesday.

The project, which began in February, will feature 35 kiosks with 10 of them being for food, four for beverages, and 21 for artisans.

"The construction works on the kiosks will be completed in February 2025, but there are still a few small works that will take place after that, to ensure everything is ready and operational by the first week of May," said the chief executive of Enterprise Seychelles Agency (ESA), Lisa Lautoy, in an interview with the media.

At the moment, only the kiosks for food and beverage vendors have been allocated. Those for artisans have been delayed as there is an issue with one of the businesses found within the area where the project is being done, which is refusing to move.

"For now, only 18 of the 21 artisanal kiosks have been constructed, because of the business that is refusing to move, and we are taking legal action against that business, where we are hoping everything will be sorted and the area can officially open in May," explained Lautoy.

One of the areas that the kiosks have been constructed on, is in fact an area which was used as a vehicle parking.

Lautoy explained that the Beau Vallon area has been sub-divided for various development projects, and among them will be parking, although the operators of these kiosks will be allowed to come in with their vehicles for loading.

The kiosks have been constructed from concrete but they feature some aesthetics that reflect the traditional buildings of Seychelles. They will all be painted green, to match with the surrounding trees.

The kiosks are being constructed by Laxmambhai, a local construction company, as a donation from the company.

Other structures in the area, aside from the kiosks, will include public toilets, as well as toilets for the operators, while a lifeguard kiosk will also be constructed.

During the interview, Lautoy also mentioned that the rental fees for these kiosks start from SCR4,000 ($296) per month to SCR17,000 ($1,257).