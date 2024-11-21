Seychelles' President arrives in Ghana on official visit

(Seychelles News Agency) - The President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, accompanied by First Lady Linda Ramkalawan, received a warm reception upon landing at Accra's Kotoka International Airport for his inaugural official visit to Ghana, State House said on Wednesday.



The visit coincides with the 100th Anniversary celebrations of King Prempeh I's return from exile in Seychelles, underscoring historical ties between the two nations.



Ramkalawan and his delegation were welcomed by Ghana's Minister of State for Public Enterprises, Joseph Cudjoe. Joining the reception were Seychelles Ambassador to Ethiopia and Ambassador-Designate to Ghana, Conrad Mederic, alongside Ghana's newly appointed High Commissioner to Seychelles, Francisca Ashietey-Odunton, and other senior officials.



The official ceremony featured vibrant cultural performances, showcasing Ghana's rich heritage.



During his visit, Ramkalawan is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Ghana's President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, aimed at deepening diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations.