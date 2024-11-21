New Seychelles National Archives building to be built at cost of $730,000

Part of the archives is housed in the Helena Complex at Ile du Port opposite the Victoria North Petrol Station. (Seychelles Nation).

(Seychelles News Agency) - The Seychelles' government has already earmarked SCR 10 million ($730,000) for the construction of the new National Archives building at Union Vale in the central Mahe district of English River.

The secretary general of the Seychelles National Institute of Culture, Heritage and the Arts (SNICHA), David Andre, revealed the plans after a visit held at the proposed construction site on Thursday morning.

The Archives personnel together with other high SNICHA officials viewed where the new two-storey building would be constructed.

One of the main services that the Seychelles National Archives offer to locals is genealogy research, where people can trace their ancestry through several generations.

"This new building will provide an opportunity to offer new services and also cater for current services, but in line with the mandate and functions of an archive," explained SNICHA's permanent secretary, Cecile Kalebi.

At the moment, the Archives' offices are spread between Ile Du Port, a man-made island close to the capital Victoria and, and Providence, in the east of Mahe, the main island. The construction of the new building will allow the institution to have all its services under one roof.

Kalebi explained that they are planning for the building to be a modern one while keeping some aspects of traditional designs in its interior decor. For the time being, the provisional plans will be sent for the Planning Authority's approval.

"It is only once we have completed the first process that the project to build the new Archives will be under way," said Andre.

He added that while the money for the project has already been set aside and the exact time frame for its implementation and completion will depend on the technicians involved.

The Seychelles National Archives first appeared with the Instrument of Capitulation of Seychelles, signed on May 17, 1794, between the British Captain Henry Newcome of HMS Orpheus and the French Commandant Chevalier Quéau de Quincy.

The colonial administrative records of the island began with this historical document, laying the groundwork for the future creation of the Seychelles National Archives.

However, with the passage of Seychelles National Archives Ordinance No. 27 of November 7, 1964, the present Seychelles National Archives began to take shape in the 1960s. The Archives were not immediately active despite the 1964 decree, and it took several more years before the institution was formally established.

Up to June 2022, the National Archives were housed in the same building as the National Library. However, due to a fungus outbreak, authorities had to move out of the building and are now in Helena Complex at Ile du Port and the data entry unit is at Providence.