Presidential visit: Seychelles and Ghana sign agreements on tourism and culture

Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan, accompanied by First Lady Linda Ramkalawan, met with Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House in Accra, reaffirming the strong ties between the two nations.



On Thursday, a press release from State House said, "The official visit commenced with a ceremonial military guard of honour, followed by a private tête-à-tête between the two leaders. President Ramkalawan conveyed heartfelt greetings from the people of Seychelles and expressed profound gratitude for Ghana's warm hospitality."

Discussions highlighted the historic relationship between Seychelles and Ghana, as the two leaders explored avenues for strengthening bilateral cooperation. Key topics included culture, tourism, youth development, and the Blue Economy.

The agreements were signed by Seychelles' Ambassador Conrad Mederic and Ghana's Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Andrew Egyapa Mercer. (State House) Photo License: CC-BY

The two countries also signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) on tourism and culture. The agreements were signed by Seychelles' Ambassador Conrad Mederic and Ghana's Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Andrew Egyapa Mercer.



In a joint press conference, the two Presidents emphasised the importance of bolstering partnerships and exploring mutual opportunities.



President Akufo-Addo and First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo later hosted President Ramkalawan and First Lady Linda Ramkalawan for an official luncheon.



As part of the visit, the Seychelles delegation paid tribute to Ghana's rich history with wreath-laying ceremonies at the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum and the W.E.B. Du Bois Memorial Centre for Pan-African Culture.

Ramkalawan and the First Lady met with the Seychellois community in Ghana. (State House) Photo License: CC-BY

The head of state of Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, also met with members of the Seychellois community residing in Ghana.

The event, organised by Kwame Acquah, Honorary Consul of Seychelles in Ghana, brought together Seychellois nationals living and working in the country.

Ramkalawan expressed his gratitude to the attendees and updated them on recent developments in Seychelles.

Speaking on behalf of the Seychellois community in Ghana, John Micock shared their pride and privilege in meeting the President and getting the opportunity to engage directly with the nation's leader.

Since coming into office in October 2020, Ramkalawan has made it a must to meet with the Seychellois diaspora in every country he visits. Additionally, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also set up a section dedicated to the Seychellois diaspora and earlier this year launched the diaspora policy, according to the statement.