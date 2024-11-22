Seychelles-China Expo opens with exciting business opportunities with Chengdu 

The Seychelles – China Trade Expo has officially begun and already several businesses have confirmed certain transactions with the Chinese exhibitors.

This statement was made by Seychelles' Minister for Investment, Entrepreneurship and Industry, Devika Vidot, at the opening ceremony of the fair on Thursday.

"At this moment, following a tour of the fair, I have personally witnessed transactions being confirmed between the suppliers and local entrepreneurs for machinery. I am very happy that in the first hour of the trade fair there are Seychellois businesses who have benefitted from this event. This is exactly what I want to encourage our local businesses to do; we need to keep looking for ways to innovate and how to include new technology in a way that it improves the standard and services they offer. We want them to be on par with international standards," said Vidot.

During her speech at the ceremony, the Chinese Ambassador for Seychelles, Lin Nan, said, "This Expo is an important manifestation of China's opening up to the outside world. China will open its market wider, turning its big market into Africa's big opportunity, and encouraging more two-way trade and investments. China is willing to work together with Seychelles side to deepen cooperation in trade, tourism, agriculture, and other sectors, to achieve pragmatic outcomes and build a China – Seychelles community with a shared future."

Products on display at the Seychelles-China Expo. (Seychelles News Agency) Photo License: CC-BY

While responding to a question from reporters about the relationship between Seychelles and China, Vidot also echoed this sentiment and stated that the development of commerce between Seychelles and China would solidify the already excellent partnership that exists between the two countries.

"I feel that a commercial relationship is more durable over time and it guarantees that the partnership benefits both countries, especially in terms of prosperity. At the moment we have a lot of businesses here who do interact with Chinese suppliers; however, we've also noted a large majority who haven't been able to establish contact to start, therefore this event is meant to enable our local businesses to have direct contact with Chinese suppliers," she added.

Vidot said, "This expo represents a myriad of opportunities, not only for established businesses but also entrepreneurs who are just starting out as well. It can also be a good opportunity for anyone who is still thinking about starting a business, it can inspire them to pursue the idea further."

The Vice Mayor of Chengdu, Wang Qian, who is leading the Chinese delegation to Seychelles, said, "Today, we bring our selected products and enterprises covering areas such as mechanical equipment, agricultural technology, packaging design, urban construction, new energy as well as art and cultural design with the hope that they can be known and popular among people and enterprises in Seychelles. We will also bring tuna and rum back home, giving Chengdu people a chance to experience the unique charm of Seychelles."