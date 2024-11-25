Seychelles Defence Forces Day: Celebrating women's achievements 

For the first time in 48 years, Woodcock was the parade commander at the National Day Parade. (Seychelles Defence Forces)

(Seychelles News Agency) - November 25 is Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF) Day, dedicated to the men and women in uniform working around the clock to protect and defend the island nation's sovereignty.

Currently, the SDF has 75 women officers. These women are ranked between Second Lieutenant, Lieutenant, and Captain, with the highest being Major.

They are based in different units of the force: Defence Forces Headquarters, Seychelles Coast Guard, Seychelles Air Force, Special Forces Unit, Military Training and Support Centre, Medical Centre and Presidential Security Unit.

In the past months, there has been an increase in women in uniform excelling in this field, which is male-dominated.

On Defence Forces Day this year, SNA presents some of these women who have broken the barriers by achieving what no other woman has been able to achieve in the armed forces of the island nation.

Dania Woodcock is one such woman in uniform who is currently the highest ranked woman in the SDF and who made history twice. Earlier this year, in June for the first time in 48 years, Woodcock was the parade commander at the National Day Parade. Woodcock – a medical doctor with the SDF, was at the helm of the parade.

Four years ago, in March 2020, she made history for the first time by becoming the first Seychellois military medical officer in the army.

Woodcock joined the army in 2010. "As a trailblazing woman in the Seychelles DefenCe Forces, my career has been marked by several groundbreaking achievements as the First Direct Entry Cadet

I made history as the first woman to complete officer cadet training as a direct entry in SDF, paving the way for future female officers," Woodcock told SNA.

Woodcock added: "My role as a medical professional is exemplified by becoming the first female doctor in the SDF and the first holding a PhD, bringing valuable medical expertise to the force.

Major Woodcock has left her mark as the first woman to attain the highest level of leadership in the army.

"My promotion to a senior officer places me as only the third woman in SDF history to achieve this level of leadership however, I broke new ground by becoming the first female parade commander in SDF history, demonstrating my leadership skills, commanding presence, showcasing my personal dedication but also represent significant strides in gender equality within the SDF," explained the Major, who adds "these achievements serves as an inspiration for future generations of women in the military, proving that with determination and excellence, barriers can be broken and new paths forged and hopefully the upcoming women surpassed my achievements."

Anthony was promoted to Lieutenant, becoming the second in command and the only female officer on board the patrol vessel PS Etoile. (Seychelles Defence Forces) Photo License: All Rights Reserved

Lieutenant Connie Anthony recently came back to Seychelles – a 115 islands archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, following a two-year attachment with the Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF). Anthony held the position of Maritime Planning and Training Officer at the EASF's headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya.

During her tenure at the EASF, she had the responsibility of overseeing maritime-related training.

"From August 2022 till September 2024, I was posted as the Chief Maritime Training & Planning Officer at the Eastern African Standby Forces in Nairobi, Kenya. I can say that the experience I gained during those two years has been one that I will use throughout my career, I had the opportunity to attend meetings and courses in the 10 EASF member states countries and peace support organisation such as ATMIS, which is based in Somalia. I am honoured and thankful to my country for trusting me to hold such a position as the first military female officer to be posted at EASF, and I can proudly say that I was also the only one that EASF had," said Anthony.

In 2017, based at the Seychelles Coast Guard, Anthony was promoted to Lieutenant, becoming the second in command and the only female officer on board the patrol vessel PS Etoile.

"As a female Lieutenant in the SDF, I started my journey on March 7, 2011. During my 13 years in the service, I started with a Diploma in Navigation (France) and after that, I proceeded to my cadet course in the United Kingdom at the British Royal Naval College for 1 year. I was the first and only female to have attended this course in the mentioned college. During those years, I have also attended various courses which are relevant to my career and others," explained Anthony.

"To all women out there, as a military officer, I've learned that true strength comes from within. Embrace your challenges and rise above them, for every obstacle is an opportunity to grow. Stand proud of your identity, and never underestimate the impact you can make. Together, we are paving the way for future generations. Keep pushing forward, and let your determination shine."

Crispin is an engineer in the Seychelles Airforce, who joined the elite Special Forces Unit. (Seychelles Defence Forces) Photo License: All Rights Reserved

Another female officer who has made remarkable achievement is Lieutenant Melina Crispin, who, for 10 months, was posted at CMF headquarters in Bahrain, where she served as Maritime Security Enhancement Training (MSET) Planner within Combined Task Force 154, completing two critical exercises in Egypt and Bahrain.

Clocking 10 years with the army. Crispin, who has an Advanced Diploma in Business Studies and Accounting, has made a different turnaround in terms of career.

"I chose to chart an unconventional path by pursuing a career serving as an able seaman in the Seychelles Coast Guard, an engineer in Seychelles Airforce, and joining the elite Special Forces Unit. My journey has been diverse and challenging. Each step in this dynamic career has tested my strength, adaptability, and resolve, proving that no challenge is insurmountable when you are determined to succeed," said Crispin.

"Each role, whether in engineering, administration, or strategic planning, has taught me resilience, leadership, and the value of teamwork. My story is a testament that, regardless of the field or obstacles, with perseverance and passion, women can achieve greatness in any domain they aspire to. Let this be an inspiration to future generations; nothing can stop you from reaching your goals when you set your mind to it. Dare to serve, lead, and inspire," urges Crispin.

Tamboo made history last year by becoming the first Seychellois woman to fly a Seychelles Air Force (SAF) Dornier plane. (Seychelles Defence Forces) Photo License: All Rights Reserved

Second Lieutenant Sylvie Tamboo was commissioned as a military pilot in October this year by President Wavel Ramkalawan, the Commander-in-Chief of the SDF.

Tamboo, who joined the SDF in 2022, received her commission after successfully completing her officer cadet training at an academy in Chennai, India. Tamboo made history last year by becoming the first Seychellois woman to fly a Seychelles Air Force (SAF) Dornier plane. Tamboo was already a pilot after taking her courses in Greece. Now a military pilot, a double record for the young officer.

"At just 22 years old, I hold the distinction of being both the youngest officer in the Seychelles military and the youngest pilot in the country. I'm a graduate of the Training Aviation Academy in Athens, Greece. I spent two years in Greece before earning my commercial pilot license. Currently flying the Dornier 228, I've fulfilled a childhood dream inspired by my aviation background and following in my father's footsteps. With a passion for flying and a dedication to excellence, my ultimate goal is to become a flight instructor, passing on my expertise to future aviators," added Second Lieutenant Tamboo.

Boniface (4th from left) is in the Special Forces Unit. (Seychelles Defence Forces) Photo License: All Rights Reserved

Twenty-six years old, Lance Corporal Guyra Boniface is currently serving in the Special Forces Unit.

"This year has been a remarkable journey filled with growth and achievement, both abroad and locally. Internationally, I took on new challenges that expanded my horizons, whether through professional endeavours, academic pursuits, or cultural exchanges. Locally, I focused on strengthening community connections and making meaningful contributions through impactful projects and initiatives. Each milestone, no matter how big or small, has added to my personal and professional development, leaving me proud of the progress I've made and eager for the opportunities that lie ahead."

Before joining the army, Coloma was an athlete doing weightlifting. (Seychelles Defence Forces) Photo License: All Rights Reserved

Private Joelita Coloma is the first female in the SDF to complete the commandos and Special Forces training. The 21 years old, joined the military in April 2024.

"Throughout the recruit training, we were subjected to rigorous physical exercise, tactical exercise, handling of weapons and focused teamwork exercise, which required us to communicate and support each other in difficult situations,'' explained the soldier, who immediately after recruit training undertook a commandos course.

"The training was intense, physically and mentally demanding. My physical endurance was tested every morning and evening with a 16km run with full battle order. We barely slept. It was tough, and it drained me to the point that I wanted to give up. I didn't want to fail, thus tarnishing my dream. I sought advice from my instructors and family members, who motivated me to continue pushing my limits. Simultaneously, I enrolled in the Special Force training and was sent to La Reunion for a two-week specialised training," explained the young soldier.

Coloma, who before joining the army was an athlete doing weightlifting, added: "While the experience is physically and mentally exhausting, I feel a strong sense of accomplishment, camaraderie and personal growth. Today, I live life with increased confidence, a deeper sense of discipline, and a better understanding of teamwork and leadership. And I always carry the privilege of being the only female amongst my batch to graduate alongside 14 male personnel."