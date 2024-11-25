Air Seychelles named "World's Leading Airline to the Indian Ocean" for 2nd year

(Seychelles News Agency) - Air Seychelles has been crowned the "World's Leading Airline to the Indian Ocean" for the second consecutive year at the Grand Final ceremony of the World Travel Awards held in Madeira, Portugal, on Sunday.

In a press release on Monday, the Seychelles' national carrier said that this recognition highlights the airline's continuous dedication to excellence in customer service and its commitment to enhancing travel experiences in one of the world's premier travel destinations.

Air Seychelles' chief executive, Sandy Benoiton expressed his gratitude and pride.

"Winning the title of 'World's Leading Airline to the Indian Ocean' for the second year in a row is a remarkable honour that reflects the hard work and passion of our entire team at Air Seychelles. Each award received motivates us to maintain our commitment to delivering a high standard of service and memorable experiences to our passengers. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our loyal customers, members of the public, and industry partners who continuously support and believe in us," said Benoiton.

Additionally, this year in May, Air Seychelles clinched two accolades - the Indian Ocean's Leading Airline - Economy Class and the Indian Ocean's Leading Cabin Crew at the World Travel Awards 2024.

The event gathered leaders from various industries, all competing for their share of the coveted accolades. The World Travel Awards have long been regarded as a benchmark of quality with votes cast by travel professionals and consumers worldwide, reinforcing the significance of this achievement.

The Seychelles' national carrier has been flying for over 45 years. Wholly owned by the government, the airline operates regionally from its home in Mahe to Colombo, Tel Aviv, Johannesburg, Mumbai, and Mauritius with state-of-the-art Airbus A320NEOs.