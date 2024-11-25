UN calls on parties to 'accept a ceasefire' in Lebanon

A woman walks past a damaged building at the site of overnight Israeli airstrikes that targeted Tayouneh area on Beirut’s suburbs outskirts on November 25, 2024. (Photo by IBRAHIM AMRO / AFP)

(AFP) - A senior UN official on Monday called on all parties involved in the conflict in Lebanon to "accept a ceasefire," as new Israeli strikes targeted Beirut's southern suburbs, a Hezbollah stronghold.

The violence follows top European Union diplomat Josep Borrell calling for an immediate ceasefire on Sunday and after a US envoy said last week that a deal was within grasp.

"The situation remains grave across the region," senior envoy Muhannad Hadi told the Security Council on behalf of UN Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland.

"Israeli military operations continued across the Blue Line with Lebanon, as did the firing of rockets by Hezbollah toward Israel, including a barrage this weekend," he said.

"I welcome the ongoing diplomatic efforts to reach a cessation of hostilities and urge the parties to accept a ceasefire anchored in the full implementation of UNSCR 1701," Hadi said in the remarks.

UN Security Council Resolution 1701 ended the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah and stipulates that only UN peacekeeping forces and the Lebanese army can be deployed in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah has maintained a presence in the region, however, and Israel has been conducting ground operations against the Iran-backed militant and political group since September 30.

