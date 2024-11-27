Official ball for FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Seychelles unveiled 

The President of the Seychelles Football Federation, Elvis Chetty, presented the ball to the President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan. (Seychelles News Agency)

(Seychelles News Agency) - The official match ball that will be used during the upcoming FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Seychelles has been unveiled in a ceremony held at State House on Wednesday.

The custom match ball has been designed by the popular brand Adidas and will be used for all 32 matches and training during the tournament, which will be held in Seychelles from May 1 to 11, 2025.

The ball CNXT24 PRO BCH showcases the event's striking logo within a vibrant design that reflects beach soccer's rich heritage and celebrates the country's first-ever FIFA tournament.

Crafted with cutting-edge innovation and precision, the ball's unique weight distribution will allow the game's most skillful stars to flourish and encourage goals galore on Seychelles' glorious sands.

The President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, welcomed the unveiling of the match ball, re-iterating the government's support for the tournament, which will be the first to take place on the African continent.

"It's a beautiful ball. I love the purple, but I wish there was a little turquoise next to white, to show the Seychelles' scene," he said.

Before officially presenting the ball to the President of Seychelles, the President of the Seychelles Football Federation (SFF), Elvis Chetty, shared that Seychelles hosting this event shows the growing popularity of the sport and highlights Seychelles as a lively and idyllic venue for international sporting occasions.

(Seychelles News Agency) Photo License: CC-BY

"Seychelles is set to leave a significant impression on the global football scene, captivating audiences and earning admiration from fans around the world," said Chetty.

"Our charming island nation will certainly be in the spotlight as we demonstrate our warm hospitality and love for the beautiful game," he added.

Chetty explained that the ball has some innovative attributes, including improved grip, durability, and precision flight, which are specifically crafted to meet the demands of the fast-paced beach soccer format, ensuring an exhilarating experience for both players and fans.

Tahiti, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Belarus, Senegal, and Mauritania, have already qualified for the 16-team tournament, leaving another eight places available, while Seychelles as the host, has already qualified.

Chetty told reporters that Seychelles will soon be appointing two international coaches with plenty of experience to work with the local coaches with the national team, as they prepared to take on one of the biggest tournaments in the country's history.

Over the next few months, a lot more about the tournament will be unveiled, with posters, mascot and more to be presented.

Meanwhile, work on the stadium that will be used for the Tournament called Paradise Arena, is set to begin as of January 2025.