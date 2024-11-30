Kai Wint: Seychellois-Welsh international full-back to set up football school in Newport 

(Seychelles News Agency) - Kai Wint, an international full-back who was born to Seychellois parents in Wales, UK, has been selected for the Seychelles national team and will soon be launching his very own football school in his hometown of Newport, aimed at sharing his knowledge and experience with the younger generation.

"Resolute Ballers," as the school is named, will cater to children aged from five years old, where it will provide them with technical, athletic, mental, and tactical understanding, to aid their progress in their football careers.

"I have been involved in coaching for a while now and having acquired my qualifications, I want to help the next generation with my insight and knowledge from my own experiences playing across the world," said Wint.

He recently signed with Italian side, ASD Casteltermini, but due to an issue with his international clearance, Wint had to return to his home in Wales, with the club still interested in signing him during the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old has played in several European countries, including Merani Tbilisi of Georgia, Cinderford and Chippenham in England, Europa Point FC in Gibraltar, and Newport County in Wales, where he began his career.

Based in Newport, Wales, Wint explains that he wants to inspire an area that is most deprived in Wales, with many people of different backgrounds, especially in the area of Pillgwenlly.

"I just want to give back, educate and positively guide the youngsters in that area, to show them that where they are from does not define them," said Wint. He added that he wants to show that with hard work, focus and self-belief, anyone can achieve their dreams.

While Wint's move to Italy has hit a roadblock, he said that at the moment he is unsure of where his future lies, but wants to work towards getting Seychelles call-up in March. He said he needs support from the Seychelles Football Federation (SFF), with the processing of his Seychelles passport.