Seychelles Islands Foundation asks government to intervene in Assumption Island hotel project

(Seychelles News Agency) - The Seychelles Islands Foundation (SIF) has asked the government to intervene in the tourism development project proposed for Assumption Island, especially the scale of the project.

The chief executive of SIF, Dr Frauke Fleischer-Dogley and the chairman of the board of trustees, Bernard Georges, reiterated the Foundation's position to the media on Thursday, after issuing a press release to address the fact that the Planning Authority had recently given its approval to the project, underling that SIF's position has "remained unchanged."

Georges said what surprised them the most was the expression of interest the Seychelles Nation newspaper published in June last year, calling for a 10-40 room eco-tourism facility, which would cater to day visitors to Aldabra. The Aldabra Atoll is a UNESCO World Heritage site managed by SIF, protected under the law, and Assumption Island is part of the Aldabra Group of islands.

"At the same time, there was another expression of interest for a five-star resort on Coetivy. What has happened instead, is that what was proposed for Coetivy has ended up on Assumption and nothing on Coetivy. Questions we are asking now are how has this change happened, and at what point? And wasn't this communicated? We came to understand this gradually as we progressed. So, we feel that there was a lack of adequate communication at a certain point," he added.

The SIF said in a press release that the proposed 5-star plus facility of 37 large villas and several restaurants with direct international air access is a far cry from what was advertised. IDC has not explained the reason for this divergence.

"Assumption has also been compared to La Digue, which currently holds over 760 tourism accommodation rooms, with claims that the impact of 37 villas and associated facilities on Assumption would be minimal. However, SIF must highlight that La Digue is an inhabited island with a diverse environment that has been developed for tourism over several decades. Assumption has no permanent population, is environmentally fragile, and is close to Aldabra. The comparison is not helpful," said the SIF.

Georges said that SIF proposed "that this project should reflect its initial concept in the way it was proposed. We are asking for a review of this project so that it aligns with SIF's mandate. We are not against a hotel project but we are against the way it is actually at the moment."

For the time being, IDC has planted spikes in the ground to mark out future villas. (Rassin Vannier, Seychelles News Agency) Photo License: CC-BY

Answering questions on his position as the Leader of Government Business in the National Assembly, Georges said, "I am a member of the National Assembly in this current government. However, government interest does not always satisfy other interests that I have. In this case, there is a difference of opinion regarding what the government wants to do with Assumption in regards to developing a resort and what SIF, who we are representing here, wants for the Aldabra Group. I do not think there is any correlation between these situations."

Regarding biosecurity on Aldabra, Fleischer-Dogley clarified that at present there is a strict procedure in place that anyone who is visiting the atoll must adhere to and this includes verification of belongings, clothing and shoes before arrival as well as after the visit to Aldabra. This also includes cruise ships.

"We only allow the smaller ones for visits and they are not your normal cruise ships, they are expeditions. They have to book in advance and submit their manifest. At any one time, we can allow only a certain amount of people, that is not more than 120 people. They also need to follow several briefings in advance, which include videos about Aldabra and especially biosecurity before any visit. Our staff also inspects each passenger individually before they get off the boat for any stray insects or seeds that might be on them," she added.

SIF repeated its opposition to the project as currently designed and planned and called on the government and all stakeholders to carefully consider the unique status of Aldabra Atoll as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a scientifically important area for endangered species.

The Foundation said it is particularly concerned about the Asset Group's marketing campaign, which heavily relies on Aldabra's globally recognised natural assets.

The developer's campaign features promotional material showcasing species found on Aldabra that are highly sensitive to human impacts. This approach misrepresents the project's true nature and risks exploiting Aldabra's reputation for conservation to promote a development that does not align with the tourism concept and experience of the Aldabra Group.

Both Fleicher-Dogley and Georges reiterated that while there are several options available legally, at the moment SIF wishes to discuss with the government and all stakeholders and ask for a review of the project.

"The project needs to be reviewed and modified so that it aligns with the interests of Aldabra as well as the country. If this does not happen, we will then see what options are available to us to ensure that our mandate is respected and protected. Here in Seychelles, judicially we already have precedence regarding these subjects. The Court of Appeal stated very recently that under the Constitution, the government has a responsibility to protect the environment. This was very clear," said Georges.