Seychelles Hospital celebrates 100th anniversary, exhibition opened, new hospital planned

(Seychelles News Agency) - The Seychelles Hospital celebrates its centennial anniversary and to commemorate the event a commemorative plaque was unveiled by President Wavel Ramkalawan and the Health Minister, Peggy Vidot, on Thursday.

Ramkalawan said, "It is fitting that while we are celebrating the centennial year, we have taken the decision to build a new hospital that will take us to the next hundred years."

During the ceremony held at the Seychelles Hospital in the central Mahe district of Mont Fleuri, the past, present and future health workers of health workers were celebrated.

The Seychelles Hospital - previously known as Victoria Hospital - was opened on Sunday, November 30, 1924, by British Governor Joseph Aloysius Byrne and the chief medical officer John Thomas Bradley, during the time that Seychelles was a British colony.

"We are not only celebrating a milestone but also a century of resilience, a century of care, and a century of unwavering determination and dedication," said Vidot.

She added that this was also an homage to all those who have worked at the institution since its opening.

In addition to the plaque, a monument designed by the current head of the Health Care Agency, Dr Danny Louange, was also unveiled. Christened "Santenn" or which is hundreds in Creole, the monument is one that symbolises care, protection and the nurturing role health workers play.

Meanwhile, an update on the progress being made to build a new hospital for the small island state was given. Ramkalawan said that SCR 661 million ($49 million)has been raised and this has been included in next year's budget.

He also said that the technical committee is still examining whether the present site is the one where they build the new hospital, while they also look at other alternatives.

"Very soon these alternatives will be put to the people of Seychelles to see a place that will not be squeezed," he added.

He explained that the current location is crowded, which is why the plans will take into account the needs of the people "and where we need to expand we will be able to do so."

Since the exact location of the new hospital is yet to be determined, Ramkalawan and Vidot also unveiled the cornerstone that will be included in the new one.

An exhibition showing the history of the Hospital was also opened yesterday under the Red Roof building's verandah. It will remain open for viewing until Saturday.