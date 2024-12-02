Seychelles and India continue to expand maritime cooperation through hydrography

The presentation of updated charts of Seychelles’ waters to Minister Derjacques (Ministry of Transport)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles and India have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening hydrographic cooperation, emphasising its critical role in maritime safety, environmental protection, and economic development. The announcement followed a series of meetings held on November 29, 2024, between high-level officials from both nations, according to press statements

During a meeting with Commodore Vishal Sharma and the Indian High Commissioner to Seychelles, Kartik Pande, the Seychelles' Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Sylvestre Radegonde, acknowledged India's pivotal contribution to Seychelles’ hydrographic progress.

“India’s support has been instrumental in advancing our hydrographic capabilities through essential charting, data sharing, and capacity-building initiatives,” Radegonde noted. He highlighted how these efforts enhance safe navigation, promote sustainable maritime practices, and bolster national security.

Minister Radegonde with the high-level Indian delegation (Department of Foreign Affairs) Photo license: CC-BY

The discussions underscored the two countries' shared dedication to maintaining a sustainable and secure maritime environment, reinforcing regional and global maritime interests.

Separately, the Minister for Transport, Antony Derjacques, hosted Commodore Sharma, Captain Amit Pant, and High Commissioner Pande for a courtesy call and bilateral meeting. Derjacques expressed optimism about the ongoing partnership, highlighting the "excellent and flourishing relationship" between Seychelles and India.

The discussions revisited the memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Hydrographic Cooperation, initially signed in 2015. Both parties agreed to review the MOU in 2025 to integrate new initiatives and align it with emerging priorities. The Indian delegation detailed its achievements in collaboration with Seychelles, including the production of updated nautical charts and capacity-building efforts for local personnel.

In a symbolic gesture of the collaboration, the Indian National Hydrographic Office handed over a cheque for $4,962 in royalties from the sale of nautical charts and presented updated charts of Seychelles’ waters, including areas near the Port of Victoria as well as those of Praslin, and La Digue.

The meetings, which included participation from senior officials such as Brigadier Michael Rosette, Chief of Defence Forces of the Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF), reaffirmed the enduring partnership between Seychelles and India in the domain of hydrography. Both nations reiterated their commitment to enhancing maritime safety, fostering economic development, and addressing regional challenges together.