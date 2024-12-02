Sri Lankan High Commissioner to Seychelles bids farewell after 3 years' service

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles will bid farewell to the Sri Lankan High Commissioner next week, after he served the island nation for the past three years.

Srimal Wickremasinghe was accredited to Seychelles in April 2021, and on Monday morning he met with President Wavel Ramkalawan for a farewell visit at State House.

The diplomat told the media that the meeting with the President was a very fruitful one, where they had discussions on what has been done in the past and what can be done in the future, including obtaining more teachers from Sri Lanka for Seychelles.

“I would like to thank the Seychelles authorities for the help they gave the Sri Lankans who were being attacked by pirates earlier this year, and I really want to thank everyone for that,” added Wickremasinghe, referring to attacks at sea experienced by Sri Lankan boats.

He added that after three years, a lot has been accomplished, highlighting the engineering council that is being set up in the early stages, will benefit all professionals in this area in Seychelles.

“I have also worked closely with sports, where Seychelles even participated in a football tournament in Sri Lanka, which Seychelles actually won,” he added, saying that there is a long list of things that have been achieved.

One of the main difficulties that both Seychelles and Sri Lanka are facing is the issue of illegal fishing, and he commended Seychelles for its work in dealing with this problem.

Meanwhile, Wickremasinghe explained that after three years, he is now looking forward to taking a well-deserved break, and given his love for sport, and after he is well-rested, he will probably work on something in sports.

Wickremasinghe was the former deputy chief of mission of Sri Lanka in Austria and the deputy permanent representative of Sri Lanka to the United Nations.

He has also served as the general secretary of the International Olympic Academy Alumni Association of Ancient Olympia, Greece.