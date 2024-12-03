2 new Zambian justices sworn in to Court of Appeal of Seychelles

(Seychelles News Agency) - Two new Zambian justices were sworn in to the Court of Appeal of Seychelles on Monday morning, and they started their duties immediately.

The two non-resident justices, Dominic Sichinga and Nicola Sharpe-Phiri, both took their oaths on Monday in a ceremony at State House before the President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, along with the Vice-President, Ahmed Afif, the Chief Justice, Ronny Govinden, the President of the Court of Appeal, Anthony Fernando, the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Gervais Henrie, other justices of appeal, and members of the Constitutional Appointees Authority (CAA).

In his address during the ceremony, Ramkalawan reiterated the fact that such appointments are not chosen by the President himself but by the CAA, which has two members appointed by the President and two appointed by the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly.

With 22 years of experience, Justice Dominic Sichinga has served as Zambia's Solicitor General, a legal consultant at the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), a judge in charge of Zambia's Kabwe High Court for 12 years, and a judge of appeal for seven years.

Justice Sichinga swearing his oath at State House (Seychelles News Agency) Photo license: CC-BY

From 1992 to 1994, he was employed by Budd Martin Burrett in the UK as a nascent advocate. In the United States, he also served as an administrative officer on the Kosovo Law Enforcement Project from 1992 to 1994 and as a child support officer in the Office of the Attorney General of Texas from 1999 to 2003.

While serving as permanent secretary at Zambia's Ministry of Transport, Works, and Communications, he gained experience in senior management.

He has experience in litigation and adjudicating in a wide range of appeals, including Human Rights Law, Constitutional Law, and General Civil Law.

On the other hand, prior to her appointment as a judge of the Court of Appeal in April 2021, Justice Nicola Sharpe-Phiri had 20 years of experience in private practice, six years as a High Court judge at the Lusaka High Court, and five years as a judge-in-charge at the Family & Children Court.

Justice Sharpe-Phiri swearing her oath at State House (Seychelles News Agency) Photo license: CC-BY

She served on the Judiciary's Advisory Committee on Training and Continuing Education while serving as Judge-in-Charge of the Family & Children's Division from 2017 to 2021. She presently holds several positions in the judiciary, such as Chairperson of Zambia's Small Claims Court.

She is also a member of the Judicial Institute for Africa's (JIFA) Appraisal Performance Committee and Zambia's Judiciary Focal Point Person.

In addition, she serves as the vice president of the Zambia Association of Women Judges (ZAWJ), a member of the Commonwealth Association of Magistrates and Judges, a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb), and a commercial arbitrator.

As a judge, she also adjudicates appeals from subordinate courts.

In her capacity as Justice of Appeal, she adjudicates in civil and criminal appeals. Her other areas of interest are Family Law, Constitutional Law, Banking and Corporate Law, and Arbitration.