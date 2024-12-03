Seychelles-UAE ties honoured at UAE’s 53rd National Day celebration

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Roger Mancienne, President Wavel Ramkalawan and UAE Chargé d’Affaires to Seychelles, Ahmed Alnayadi (Seychelles Nation)

(Seychelles News Agency) - The enduring partnership between Seychelles and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) took centre stage as Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan attended a reception celebrating the UAE's 53rd National Day at the Savoy Resort and Spa in Beau Vallon on Sunday.

Hosted by UAE Chargé d’Affaires to Seychelles, Ahmed Alnayadi, the event was attended by dignitaries including former President Danny Faure, Vice President Ahmed Afif, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Roger Mancienne, members of the diplomatic corps, and other high-ranking officials.

Highlighting the significance of the occasion, Alnayadi described the UAE’s National Day as a celebration of progress and ambition and “celebrates the UAE’s people’s journey towards a better future by honouring today’s pioneers and inspire tomorrow’s leaders, embracing the causes of sustainability and teamwork, carrying the spirit of connection, work and achievements that form the foundation of our forefathers.”

UAE Chargé d’Affaires to Seychelles, Ahmed Alnayadi. (Seychelles Nation) Photo license: All Rights Reserved

Reflecting on the UAE's evolution since its founding on 2 December 1971, Alnayadi praised its growth into a global leader in diverse sectors, including technology, space, clean energy, and culture. He also underscored the nation's commitment to fostering peace and preserving cultural heritage through collaborations with international organisations like UNESCO.

The UAE's relationship with Seychelles, Alnayadi noted, is built on “a strong bond of friendship rooted in cooperation and mutual respect.” This sentiment was echoed by Seychelles’ Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Sylvestre Radegonde, who praised the UAE as “a global leader in innovation, economic diversification, and sustainable development.”

Radegonde acknowledged the many recent benefits Seychelles has gained from the UAE’s support, highlighting contributions such as medical equipment for La Digue Hospital, scholarships for Seychellois students, and capacity-building initiatives.

Seychelles’ Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Sylvestre Radegonde. (Seychelles Nation) Photo license: All Rights Reserved

“UAE’s proactive role in fostering regional stability, mediating conflicts and addressing global challenges like climate change reflects its dedication to global peace and stability…while its partnership with Small Island Developing States like the Seychelles amplify its efforts to protect the environment and enhance quality of life for future generations,” he added.

Seychelles and the UAE established formal diplomatic ties in 1982, but connections between the two nations predate this, with Seychellois working in the Emirates, including roles within royal households, fostering deeper bonds.

This year’s celebration in Seychelles served as a testament to the enduring friendship and dynamic collaboration between the two nations, united by shared values and aspirations for peace, prosperity, and progress. (Seychelles Nation) Photo license: All Rights Reserved

The UAE National Day marks the unification of six emirates—Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, and Fujairah—on 2 December 1971. The seventh, Ras Al Khaimah, joined the federation in February 1972 under the leadership of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who transformed the UAE into a regional economic powerhouse.