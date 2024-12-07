Seychellois star Taniah wins ODA Award for East African Super Star in Ethiopia

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychellois singer Tania Jerimie, better known by her stage name “Taniah,” has become the first artist from the island nation to win an ODA Award as one of the winners for the East African Super Star category, along with artists from countries such as Uganda, South Sudan, Somaliland, and Djibouti.

The award ceremony took place on Friday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where Jeremie, along with many other artists, were recognised for their contributions to music and their latest works.

Winners of the East African Super Star category (ODA Awards) Photo license: All Rights Reserved

The ODA Award is a pioneering platform that recognises and rewards excellence in the Ethiopian art industry.

Organised by Beshatu Tolemariam Multimedia (BTM), the award honours artists across generations, showcasing Africa’s rich cultural heritage and fostering creativity.

For Jeremie, “This award means that I have reached a new milestone in my music career, and also that my work is recognised and being appreciated, not locally, but on the continent as well.”

Her latest album, “Vokalis,” has been making waves in Seychelles.

She noted that while she was not expecting her latest album would be such a huge success, she does not think that this award had much to do with that but feels that it is acknowledgment for her works over the years.

The goal of the ODA Award's creation was to provide a distinguished platform for celebrating and acknowledging Ethiopian artistic talent, and later others in the region.

From 2017 to 2024, the ODA Award has honoured and celebrated the outstanding accomplishments of over 670 nominees in its seven previous editions.

In its 7th edition, the award expanded its reach by honouring legendary artists from East Africa, further solidifying its role as a key platform for regional recognition and collaboration.

“Being the first Seychellois artist to win this award is an honour of course, and for sure it opens doors for more artists to be recognised and for their work to be appreciated,” said Taniah, adding that whilst in Ethiopia, she will be doing her best to network and look to open more doors, as she feels that it’s important that more Seychellois talents are rewarded.

The ODA Award has developed into one of Ethiopia's most prestigious art events from its modest beginnings. As the ODA Award enters its eighth edition in 2024, it plans to continue to inspire the next generation, promote creativity, and introduce the world to the diversity of Ethiopian and African culture.