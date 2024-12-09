Study explores role of mycorrhizal fungi in Seychelles’ unique ecosystems

(Seychelles News Agency) - The Seychelles Islands Foundation (SIF) is conducting a study on mycorrhizal fungi in two UNESCO World Heritage Sites of the islands that it manages; the Aldabra Atoll and the Vallee de Mai.

Mycorrhizal fungi form unique partnerships with plant roots, exchanging nutrients essential for survival. The fungi help plants absorb vital nutrients from the soil, while plants supply the fungi with sugars.

This research, led by science officer Laura Montano and SIF’s research teams, focuses on how these fungi influence nutrient cycles in Seychelles soils. Speaking to SNA about the study, Montano emphasised: “This relationship is particularly important in Seychelles, where soils are generally nutrient-poor.”

Mycorrhizal fungi are found in mangroves in Seychelles (Laura Montano) Photo license: All Rights Reserved

On the Aldabra Atoll, the largest mangrove forests in Seychelles receive nutrients from various sources, including seabirds. Montano explained, “The availability of seabird-derived nutrients varies. The study will compare the presence and diversity of mycorrhizal fungi in areas with high and low seabird activity to determine the role these fungi play in nutrient uptake for mangrove trees, especially in nutrient-limited zones.” The northern islands of the atoll, with their densely packed mangrove forests, are a key focus.

In the Vallee de Mai, home to the largest population of coco de mer, the study will investigate whether mycorrhizal fungi enhance nutrient uptake, aiding the growth and reproduction of this iconic palm tree, known for producing the world’s largest seeds. The research will compare fungal presence and diversity in areas of low and high coco de mer densities.

Montano explained that most of the samples have been collected from both sites, with soil being collected systematically using transects (linear sampling areas) and quadrats (defined square sampling areas). These methods allow for organised analysis of soil and root interactions.

“The samples are now being oven-dried and frozen until analysis. The next steps involve extracting DNA from the samples in collaboration with the Seychelles Public Health Lab, followed by DNA sequencing by Scripps Research Laboratory, San Diego, United States. From the sequencing, we will be able to identify specific mycorrhizal fungus species present in the samples, helping us understand the role of these fungi in Seychelles’ ecosystems,” she said.

Speaking further on the study, Montano noted that this research is among the few investigations into mycorrhizal associations with native species in Seychelles. “By enhancing our understanding of plant-fungal interactions in the local environment, this research provides valuable insights for conservation efforts. For instance, the findings could directly inform ongoing initiatives, such as the coco de mer regeneration programme.”

She added that understanding how mycorrhizal fungi support coco de mer growth could help guide the selection of optimal planting sites for coco de mer seeds. Montano highlighted that the study also aims to shed light on how mycorrhizal fungi contribute to nutrient cycling in local mangrove ecosystems, particularly in areas with limited natural nutrient sources. “This is particularly important as mangroves face increasing threats from climate change and habitat degradation,” she explained.

The study is funded by a $10,000 grant from the Society for the Protection of Underground Networks (SPUN). This organisation is dedicated to mapping, conserving, and raising awareness about underground fungal networks. These networks play a crucial role in helping plants access nutrients and water, cycling carbon, and maintaining biodiversity, making them essential to ecosystem health and climate change mitigation.