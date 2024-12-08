Seychellois female footballer Natacha Bibi joins Italian side Caprera Calcio

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles’ international attacker Natacha Bibi has joined a new club, moving from Lithuania to Italy, in a new chapter in her football career.

Bibi is actually just one of three Seychellois female footballers playing professionally abroad and will now be competing in Italy, for Caprera Calcio, a club based in Sardinia, one of the 20 regions of Italy.

Bibi, who hails from the Seychelles’ fourth largest island of La Digue, was previously playing for Lithuanian side, FK Saned Joniskis, but has now made the move to Italy, where she will be hoping her football journey can continue to move upwards.

Caprera Calcio currently plays in the Sardinia league, one level below the Serie C, the third division Italian women’s football, after being relegated last season.

Natacha Bibi with her new team mates at Caprera Calcio

It has been a good start for the club, and for Bibi particularly, as she got on the scoresheet in her first appearance for the club, in 5-0 win over Castello.

Bibi is proof of the strides women’s football have made so far, where along with Reena Esther and Pascalina Moustache, they are the three professional footballers from Seychelles.

Moustache played with Bibi at FK Saned Joniskis, where she recently revealed that she might also be moving to a new club this season, after a good season at the club last season, although the results did not go well.

On the other hand, Esther began life in Singapore for Still Aerion very well but has seen her season suffer a blow after a bad injury has ruled her out for some time now.