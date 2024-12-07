Dec. 7 anniversary: Seychelles’ President provides updates on CCCL explosion investigation

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles’ President Wavel Ramkalawan has called for patience from the Seychellois people as investigations into last year’s December 7 devastating explosion at the Civil Construction Company Limited (CCCL) explosive stores in Cascade continue.

Speaking in a televised address on Saturday morning of the first anniversary of the twin tragedies of the explosions and flooding in northern Mahe on the same night and morning, Ramkalawan assured the public that authorities are working diligently to uncover the causes of the explosion and provide solutions for those affected.

“Unfortunately, certain elements still need to be clarified,” Ramkalawan revealed, adding that key questions remain about the origins of the explosion. “One critical aspect revolves around the jeep and the two guards whose bravery took them to the site of the explosion. They reported seeing fire—a red blaze—which prompted the call to the fire brigade.”

He said it was fortunate the fire brigade had initially been dispatched to Providence instead of CCCL, as this decision likely saved their lives. However, he posed the key unresolved questions: “How did a fire start in such heavy rain and bad weather? Was there foul play? Did someone deliberately set the fire? How exactly did the explosion occur?”

The President confirmed that law enforcement and experts are working to determine if the incident was a criminal act or due to another cause. “These questions will be resolved,” he said. “Through those answers, we will know how to move forward and find solutions.”

Rebuilding and compensation

Ramkalawan also addressed ongoing efforts to support victims of the disasters, which claimed lives and caused widespread damage. “We are working to restore life as close to normal as possible,” he said. However, he acknowledged the challenges faced by many residents, including delays in reconstruction and repairs.

The government has spent SCR 86.3 million ($6.1 million) in recovery efforts over the past year and discussions with CCCL are underway to establish an independent compensation fund for affected residents and businesses. “This fund will be managed by independent individuals, and CCCL will contribute depending on the outcomes of ongoing discussions,” Ramkalawan explained.

He noted that compensation would not be immediate due to the widespread impact but assured residents that it would be fairly distributed. “We must also remember that businesses were affected, not just residential homes. They too deserve appropriate compensation,” he emphasised.

The majority of businesses were affected at Providence Industrial Estate, which is directly opposite the CCCL.

Reflections on a tragic anniversary

The President paid tribute to the lives lost during the disasters, including Dorothy, Yassent, and Hakim, who died in the flooding and landslides in north Mahe, the main island, and extended his condolences to their families. “On this first anniversary of their passing, I want to once again express my sincere condolences to all the families,” he said.

Reflecting on the events of December 6–7, 2023, Ramkalawan described the double calamity as “one of the greatest tragedies Seychelles has faced.” He praised the resilience of the Seychellois people, particularly the emergency services and volunteers who rallied together to provide assistance.

“I want to thank everyone—those who came as friends, complete strangers who showed solidarity, and places that offered shelter to those with nowhere to sleep,” he said, adding, “Let us continue to stand united as one nation, one people.”

Looking Ahead

Ramkalawan promised transparency and regular updates on the investigation and recovery efforts. “As always, I will be the first to come forward and speak with you about how things are progressing,” he said, adding that another public meeting will be held with affected residents before the year’s end to finalise plans for compensation and rebuilding.

He concluded by urging patience and solidarity among the Seychellois people. “December 7 will forever remain in our memory as a day of tragedy, but we must move forward with confidence,” he said