President Ramkalawan expresses condolences as former Seychelles’ Minister William Herminie dies at 67

(Seychelles News Agency) - Former Seychelles’ Minister William Herminie passed away at the age of 67 on Monday afternoon, after suffering from an illness.

He was an attorney and also formerly a central committee member of the Seychelles People’s Progressive Front (SPPF) party, which is today called the United Seychelles (US) party, led by his brother, Dr. Patrick Herminie.

Seychelles’ President Ramkalawan has sent a message of condolence.

William Herminie with family members, some years ago (Seychelles News Agency) Photo license: CC-BY

"On behalf of the country, I wish to convey my deepest condolences to the bereaved family, friends and colleagues of Mr William Herminie. In his capacity as a former Minister and in his professional career in government, Mr Herminie has made significant contributions of which the country is grateful. He will be remembered for his service to the country and the Seychellois people. May his soul rest in eternal peace," he said.

Ramkalawan also sent a personal message to the president of the United Seychelles party and presidential candidate for the upcoming elections, Dr. Patrick Herminie, to convey his sincere condolences following the passing of his brother.