Seychelles’ Victoria and Italy’s Carpignano Sesia unite in twinning agreement

The Deputy Mayor of Carpignano Sesia, Giuseppe Maio, and the Mayor of Victoria, Lydia Charlie with the signed twinning agreement. (Seychelles News Agency)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles’ capital of Victoria has signed a twinning agreement with the Italian municipality of Carpignano Sesia, in the province of Novara in the Italian region of Piedmont in the north of Italy, located about 80 kilometres northeast of Turin.

The signing of the agreement was completed in a short ceremony at the Office of the Mayor of Victoria, on Tuesday, where the Mayor, Lydia Charlie, signed the agreement alongside the Deputy Mayor of Carpignano Sesia, Giuseppe Maio.

“Today, as we sign this agreement, we are not just signing a document, we are planting the seeds of friendship, cooperation and mutual growth,” said Charlie.

This is the first time that Victoria has established such a relationship with an Italian town, with the Seychelles capital already having agreements with towns and cities in nations such as Mauritius, China and Russia.

“Through this twinning agreement, we aim to foster closer ties between our people,” said Charlie, adding, “Together we will pursue initiatives that strengthen our ties in areas that are close to the hearts of both our communities.”

These areas include religious and spiritual exchanges, youth and sports development, cultural and social engagements, along with cooperation in agriculture and economic development.

The town’s economy is primarily based on agriculture, particularly the cultivation of rice and crops and it has a thriving industrial sector, with various manufacturing industries contributing to its economic growth.

In recent years, the town has also focused on developing its tourism potential.

“I am filled with hope and optimism for what lies ahead,” said the Mayor of Victoria, adding, “Our success will depend on our ability to work together, inspire one another, and push the boundaries of what is possible for our people.”

Maio expressed his gratitude that such an agreement has been signed between the two cities.

“This is the first step for the future of our countries, for the students and the future of our communities,” said Maio.