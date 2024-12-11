Proposed Wildlife Protection Bill: Seychelles to strengthen shark and ray protection

Sharks, rays, and chimaeras represent the most threatened marine taxa globally, with over one-third of shark species facing extinction (Clare Daly, Save Our Seas Foundation)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles is ramping up efforts to safeguard its shark and ray populations, starting with a workshop aimed at assessing the current situation and outlining actionable steps for the future.

The two-day event, held at the Savoy Resort and Spa in Beau Vallon on the main island Mahe, has brought together wildlife protection officers from key sectors to address the challenges facing these vulnerable species.

Ashley Dias, director of Biodiversity Conservation and also the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) focal point for Seychelles, said, “The Department of Environment is reviewing the law, and it will soon be called the Wildlife Protection Bill, although we are still in discussions with our stakeholders and partners to determine what other species we will have to add to the list.”

Sharks, rays, and chimaeras represent the most threatened marine taxa globally, with over one-third of shark species facing extinction due to overfishing, habitat loss, and climate change. Despite Seychelles' international commitments to protect these species, only one shark, the whale shark, is currently listed as protected under national legislation.

Dias highlighted that the workshop is a platform for authorities to “lay all their cards on the table and determine the areas that need addressing and how to implement the various actions.”

The event features expert speakers from organisations such as the Wildlife Conservation Society and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), who are providing participants with the latest information on the status of sharks and rays in the region and globally.

A 2013 Seychelles Fisheries Authority (SFA) survey identified 20 species of sharks in the waters around the 115-island western Indian Ocean archipelago. Among the most commonly fished are the grey reef shark, scalloped hammerhead shark, spinner shark, and spot-tail shark.

“Although Seychelles has signed many agreements and conventions to protect sharks and rays, there is still much that remains to be done as there are areas where we are not fully compliant,” Dias acknowledged.

The workshop will also address challenges such as under-reporting of import and export data related to shark species. Dias emphasised that one of the priorities is to “determine the various actions we must take over the coming two years in that area.”

In preparation for the upcoming CITES Conference of the Parties in May 2024, stakeholders will discuss Seychelles' position on listing additional shark and ray species under CITES and evaluate the nation’s progress in conservation efforts.

Dias expressed optimism about the outcomes, stating, “We will establish what the country has done so far and what it should continue doing to ensure these species do not become extinct.”

By addressing these critical issues, Seychelles hopes to enhance its contributions to the global effort to protect these iconic and vulnerable marine creatures.