Seychelles’ swimmers shine at 2024 Africa Aquatics Zone 4 Championships

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles secured nine medals at the 2024 Africa Aquatics Zone 4 Championships, held in Windhoek, Namibia from December 4 - 7. The team of 10 swimmers performed admirably in both pool and open water events, with six team members earning medals.

In the pool events, Amos Ferley, competing in the boys’ 17-29 category, was the standout performer, winning two gold medals and one silver. His first gold came in the 50m freestyle, where he clocked 24.05 seconds, narrowly beating Angola’s Janel Tati (24.52s) and Namibia’s Robin Engelhard (24.54s).

Ferley’s second gold was in the 100m freestyle, where he finished in 54.80s, just ahead of Mozambique’s Hugo Barradas (54.86s) and Cleyton Munguambe (54.96s). His silver medal was earned in the 50m backstroke, with a time of 28.25s, just behind Mozambique’s Kaio Faftine, who set a record time of 27.94s. Botswana’s Takundanashe Gondo finished third in 28.27s.

Aliyaah Palestrini also struck gold, winning the girls’ 17-29 category 50m backstroke in 32.19s, ahead of Namibia’s Reza Westerduin (32.45s) and Zambia’s Marlise Findlay (32.52s).

Aliyaah Palestrini won gold (Seychelles News Agency) Photo license: CC-BY

Nasri Jean-Baptiste added a bronze medal in the boys’ 14 and under 800m freestyle, finishing in 10:09.91s. South Africa’s Kellen Jones took gold with a record-breaking 9:13.33s, while Angola’s Santiago Guimaraes claimed silver in 10:00.98s.

Seychelles ranked ninth overall in the pool events, competing against teams from 15 countries.

In the open water events, Seychelles also performed strongly, claiming two golds, one silver, and one bronze. Anthony Morgan won gold in the 13 years category 1km race, while Damien Payet triumphed in the 19 years and over 5km race.

Damien Payet won gold in his open water 5km race (Seychelles News Agency) Photo license: CC-BY

Jean-Baptiste added a silver in the boys’ 14-15 years 3km race, and Dorianne Bristol earned bronze in the girls’ 14-15 years 3km event. Seychelles ranked sixth overall in the open water events, with an impressive third place in the men’s category.

“The competition was not an easy one for the team as the swimmers had to adapt to the high altitude and hot, dry weather in Namibia,” said a press communique from the Seychelles Aquatics Federation. “The water temperature was colder than usual, and the thin air affected the swimmers’ performance,” it said.

Despite the challenges, the federation commended the team for their efforts, noting several close fourth place finishes against strong competition from regional powerhouses such as South Africa.

For many of the swimmers, this was their first-time representing Seychelles at an international level. Most are expected to compete in the Commission de la Jeunesse et des Sports de l’Océan Indien (CJSOI) Games, which will be held in Seychelles in 2025.