2 prisoners’ deaths: Ombudsman and Seychelles Human Rights Commission launch joint probe

(Seychelles News Agency) - The Ombudsman and the Seychelles Human Rights Commission (SHRC) announced on Tuesday a joint investigation into the recent tragic incidents at Montagne Posee Prison.

These events, which resulted in the deaths of two male detainees and injuries to several others, including law enforcement personnel, have raised significant concerns about the treatment of individuals in custody and the conditions under which officers operate.

The two oversight bodies issued a joint statement expressing their alarm over the incidents and the broader implications for human rights and law enforcement standards. “The treatment of detainees, their safety, and adherence to their constitutional rights must always be upheld by the State,” the statement read. It further emphasised that, although certain rights may be limited during detention, the fundamental right to dignity remains “absolute and cannot be restricted under any circumstances.”

The Seychelles Police Force intervened at Montagne Posee Prison on the main island of Mahe throughout the day of December 5 and night of morning of 6 to restore order after inmates staged a riot in the male block against prison officers, taking four prison officers’ hostage, in a protest against convicted drug trafficker Stephan Mondon being moved to an isolation cell. The hostages were released, and the prison is under control.

The events at Montagne Posee on have also highlighted challenges faced by law enforcement personnel. “It is essential to recognise that law enforcement personnel operate under challenging circumstances, and their safety must also be prioritised through the implementation of appropriate structures, systems, and resources,” the Ombudsman and SHRC stated.

As independent institutions mandated to oversee public authorities and ensure accountability, both the Ombudsman and the SHRC have resolved to conduct a joint investigation into the incidents.

They clarified that their overlapping jurisdictions allow for a collaborative approach to addressing the complex issues involved. “This investigation will examine the administrative decisions leading up to and during the incidents, as well as the use of force by public authorities and their officers,” the statement said. The inquiry will also assess whether these actions adhered to constitutional and international standards.

A comprehensive approach will be undertaken to determine the causes and circumstances surrounding the tragedy. This includes collecting evidence, interviewing witnesses, and analysing the existing conditions for detainees and law enforcement officers. A particular focus will be placed on reviewing the adequacy of structures, systems, and resources currently in place.

The joint investigation aims to ensure accountability and provide public authorities with actionable recommendations. “The goal is to enhance systems and structures to better manage similar incidents in the future, ensuring the safety of detained persons and law enforcement personnel alike,” the Ombudsman and SHRC explained.

The institutions underscored the government’s obligation to uphold human rights, even under difficult circumstances, and the importance of preserving human life. “The preservation of human life must remain paramount,” they stated, adding that they are committed to promoting transparency and accountability throughout the investigative process.

In addition to addressing immediate concerns, the Ombudsman and SHRC hope the investigation will pave the way for systemic reforms that strengthen the protection of human rights. “This is not only about accountability for past actions but also about building a framework that prioritises the dignity and safety of everyone involved,” the statement concluded.

The tragic events at Montagne Posee have cast a spotlight on the delicate balance between security and human rights. This investigation will likely serve as a critical test of the Seychelles’ commitment to upholding the values enshrined in its Constitution and international obligations.