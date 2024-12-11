UN General Assembly to vote on 'unconditional' ceasefire in Gaza

A girl pulls while a boy pushes a shopping-cart loaded with filled-up water containers past a mound of rubble and debris in Gaza City on December 11, 2024 amid the ongoing war in the Palestinian territory between Israel and Hamas. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP)

(AFP) - The UN General Assembly will vote Wednesday on a draft resolution that seeks an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, a symbolic gesture after the US previously vetoed a similar action in the UN Security Council.

In addition to calling for "an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire," the draft resolution seeks "the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages," an accommodation of the United States and other staunch allies of Israel.

The resolution, which is non-binding, also demands "immediate access" to widespread humanitarian aid for the citizens of Gaza, who have been subjected to more than a year of war with Israel, especially in the besieged north of the territory.

The war in Gaza was sparked by Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack which resulted in the deaths of 1,208 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official data. The count includes hostages who died or were killed while being held in Gaza.

During the attack, militants also kidnapped 251 hostages, 96 of whom remain in Gaza, including 34 who the military says are dead.

Israel's retaliatory offensive in Gaza has killed at least 44,786 people, mostly civilians, according to data from the Hamas-run health ministry that is considered reliable by the UN.

- 'Bleeding heart of Palestine' -

"Gaza today is the bleeding heart of Palestine," Palestinian UN ambassador Riyad Mansour said last week during the Assembly's first debate on the resolution.

"The images of our children burning in tents, with no food in their bellies and no hopes and no horizon for the future, and after having endured pain and loss for more than a year, should haunt the conscience of the world and prompt action to end this nightmare," he continued, calling for an end to the "impunity.'

Israel, meanwhile, has denounced the draft resolution ahead of the vote.

"If you truly want peace, it begins with dismantling this infrastructure of hate and the glorification of terror," Israeli UN ambassador Danny Danon said, in reference to humanitarian agency UNRWA, whose employees were accused by Israel of assisting with the October 7 attacks.

The draft resolution seeks to address "the need for accountability" by asking UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to present "proposals on how the United Nations could help to advance accountability."

An earlier draft seen by AFP aimed to establish an international mechanism to help investigate and prosecute those who are responsible for violating international law against the Palestinians. But that language was not included in the draft resolution that will be put to a vote.

A second draft resolution up for a vote on Wednesday will call on Israel to respect the mandate of UNRWA and allow it to continue its "safe and unhindered humanitarian assistance" operations, after Israel voted to ban it.

The ban, which is due to take effect on January 28, sparked global condemnation, including from key Israeli backer the United States.

© Agence France-Presse