Seychelles' public transport modernised: QR Code payment and low-floor buses

Buses with wheelchair accessibility have been added to the SPTC fleet for the first time (Seychelles News Agency)

(Seychelles News Agency) - The Seychelles Public Transport Corporation (SPTC) has unveiled a QR Code bus payment system and introduced five low-floor buses, enhancing convenience and accessibility for its passengers.

At the launch held at Victoria Bus Terminal, the SPTC chief executive, Jeffy Zialor, hailed the QR Code platform as a “cutting-edge addition to our cashless ticketing solution.” Accessible through the SPTC app on Android and iOS smartphones, the system allows commuters to scan a QR code to pay for their fares.

“This platform represents our commitment to embrace technology so as to improve efficiency and convenience for our passengers,” Zialor said. The innovation builds on SPTC’s transition to cashless travel in July 2023, which eliminated cash payments for bus rides with the introduction of an obligatory bus card.

The QR Code system was tested during a six-month pilot on Praslin, the second-most populated island, where 600 tickets were sold daily. Alex Etienne, SPTC head of Corporate Affairs, said the new system addresses previous issues with payment delays. “Previously, some of our customers had experienced a lag when paying for their fares on the app, but with the introduction of the QR Code, the money is immediately loaded onto their cards,” he explained.

Themed “We Are Evolving,” the launch also showcased five new buses, the final delivery in a fleet upgrade funded through a credit line from the Indian government. In total, 59 Ashok Leyland buses, valued at $2.8 million, have been acquired under the agreement.

The Indian High Commissioner to Seychelles, Kartik Pande, reaffirmed India’s support for Seychelles’ development goals, saying, “India is standing alongside Seychelles in any developmental need as it embarks on the environmental energy-efficient route.”

The new buses are designed with fuel efficiency in mind, reflecting SPTC’s commitment to sustainability. Zialor emphasised, “SPTC remains committed to the reduction of our carbon footprint and we have eagerly joined the world in a much-needed strategy for decarbonisation.” He also revealed plans to include at least two electric buses in the fleet replacement programme for 2025-2026.

Each of the five new 60-seater buses, measuring 12 metres long, features accessibility improvements such as flat floors, a kneeling mechanism, and wheelchair ramps. These additions ensure greater inclusivity for passengers with mobility challenges.

Alesha Seraphine, a wheelchair user who tested one of the buses during a ride to Perseverance, expressed her satisfaction. “It has been over 25 years that I have not been able to board an SPTC bus, but the new ones are easy to use and will cut my current reliance on taxis,” she said.

SPTC currently operates a fleet of 230 buses serving Mahe and Praslin, with the 59 new buses bringing the proportion of modern vehicles to over 30 per cent. The company provides services to around 50,000 commuters daily.