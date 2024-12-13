ICJ hearing: Seychelles calls for legal duty to protect human rights from climate impacts

The Peace Palace in The Hague, Netherlands, the seat of the ICJ (Ben Bender) Photo license: CC BY-SA 3.0

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles has called on the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to hold major greenhouse gas emitters accountable for the harm caused by climate change, describing the issue as an "existential threat" to small island developing states (SIDS).

The ICJ hearings, which began on December 2, 2024, are set to conclude on Friday, December 13. The Court will later deliver an advisory opinion on the legal obligations of states to protect the climate and the consequences of environmental harm.

The Minister for Agriculture, Climate Change, and Environment, Flavien Joubert, led Seychelles’ delegation, delivering a statement on December 92024. Joubert asserted, “It is imperative that the polluting states, whose actions have caused irreversible harm, take full responsibility and provide reparations to those most affected.”

Seychelles is urging the Court to recognise that states have a legal duty to protect human rights from the impacts of climate change, both within and beyond their territories.

Joubert underscored the global reach of the crisis, saying, “The harm caused by climate change goes beyond borders and threatens lives and livelihoods. International law must ensure accountability for these violations.” The country’s aim is to establish a legal precedent that would compel major polluters to compensate vulnerable nations for the damage caused.

The delegation also included Transport Minister Antony Derjacques, a qualified lawyer, and Attorney General Vinsent Perera. They collaborated with international law experts from the Paris-based firm Sygna Partners to present Seychelles’ arguments before the Court.

The advisory opinion of the ICJ could have far-reaching implications for international climate law, potentially setting a new standard for state responsibility in addressing environmental damage. Seychelles’ participation underscores its commitment to ensuring that international law protects nations at the forefront of the climate crisis.

SIDS like Seychelles are particularly vulnerable to rising sea levels and extreme weather events caused by climate change. As the hearings conclude, the world will be closely monitoring the ICJ’s decision, which could shape the future of international accountability for climate-related harm.