Seychelles stresses urgency for Global Plastics Treaty as negotiations stall

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the Global Plastics Treaty is finalised by 2025, following the conclusion of the latest round of negotiations without an agreement.

The fifth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC-5), tasked with developing an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution, took place from November 25 to December 1, 2024, at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Centre in Busan, Republic of Korea.

A potential goal of reducing the production of primary plastic polymers, prohibitions and limitations on chemicals of concern in plastic products, and problematic and preventable plastic products were the principal areas of disagreement.

Major oil-producing nations and the "High Ambition Coalition," which includes the European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada, and other African, Latin American, and Pacific nations, failed to reach a consensus on these points.

For Seychelles, the treaty holds immense importance as a small island state disproportionately affected by plastic pollution.

“We are disappointed that the treaty has not been finalised, but at the same time, we understand that we cannot have a document that does not reflect the position of everyone involved,” said Nanette Laure, the director general of the Waste Enforcement and Permit Division in the Department of Environment, during a press conference on Thursday.

Laure highlighted the specific challenges faced by small island states, emphasising the need for the treaty to address the full life cycle of plastics. She added, “We also want to guarantee that countries that produce plastics finance activities with regards to dealing with plastic pollution.”

While no agreement was reached in Busan, the negotiating committee has approved a draft text to serve as the basis for discussions at the next meeting. This progress is seen as a significant step toward achieving a deal.

The goals of the European Union have been embraced by the vast majority of over 100 nations, with support continuing to grow. Seychelles remains optimistic that an agreement will be reached in the next round of negotiations, expected in 2024.

According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), every day, the equivalent of 2,000 garbage trucks full of plastic are dumped into the world’s oceans, rivers, and lakes.

Annually, 19-23 million tonnes of plastic waste leak into aquatic ecosystems, polluting lakes, rivers, and seas. Plastic pollution alters habitats and natural processes, reducing ecosystems’ ability to adapt to climate change and directly affecting millions of people’s livelihoods, food production capabilities, and social well-being.

Seychelles actively working to reduce plastic pollution

Seychelles has been a pioneer in reducing plastic pollution. In 2017, the island nation banned the importation and sale of plastic bags and plastic utensils, including cups, forks, Styrofoam takeaway boxes, and plates. This was followed by a ban on single-use plastic straws in 2019 and balloons in 2021.

“People need to understand that the impacts of plastic pollution are not just on the environment, but also on human health, which is the biggest concern,” Laure explained. She warned that microplastics pose real threats, as they carry chemicals used in plastic production and are ingested by people through food, water, and air.

Studies have shown that microplastics significantly damage cells in the human body, leading to serious health effects, including cancers, lung disease, and birth defects. Toxic chemical additives in plastics can disrupt hormone activity, affecting reproduction, growth, and cognitive function. Additionally, microplastics act as vessels for pathogens, increasing the spread of diseases.

The Global Plastics Treaty seeks to address these critical issues, and negotiations continue to face challenges. However, Seychelles’ consistent advocacy reflects its determination to ensure the treaty considers the perspectives of vulnerable nations and prioritises comprehensive, enforceable solutions.