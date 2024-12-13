Jolani urges Syrians to take to streets and celebrate 'victory of the revolution'

A huge crowd of Syrians waves independence-era flags, used by the opposition since the uprising began in 2011, as they celebrate this week's toppling of president Bashar al-Assad in Damascus' central Umayyad Square on December 13, 2024. Thousands of jubilant Syrians also gathered outside a landmark mosque in the capital Damascus to celebrate during the first Friday prayers since Assad's ouster on December 8. (Photo by OMAR HAJ KADOUR / AFP)

(AFP) - The leader of the Islamist rebels that seized power in Syria last week called on people to take to the streets to celebrate "the victory of the revolution" on Friday.

"I would like to congratulate the great Syrian people on the victory of the blessed revolution and I call on them to go to the streets to express their joy," said Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, who is now using his real name Ahmed al-Sharaa.

The leader of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group was wearing a dark waistcoat, a white shirt and a watch in the video message shared on Telegram.

His call comes ahead of the first Friday prayers since Syria's new leadership took control. During the early days of of Syria's uprising in 2011, protesters would usually gather after Friday prayers.

He is set to attend Friday prayers at Damascus's landmark Umayyad mosque.

Rebel forces led by HTS launched a lightning offensive last month, taking control of Damascus and ousting president Bashar al-Assad in less than two weeks.

On Tuesday, they appointed an interim prime minister to lead Syria until March.

