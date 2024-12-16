China to fund 136-home social housing project in Seychelles, work starts in 2026

(Seychelles News Agency) - China and Seychelles have cemented their "strategic partnership" by signing agreements to launch major social housing projects on the main island of Mahe, a development set to bolster ties between the two nations.

The accords were signed on December 13, at the Seychelles’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters at Maison Queau de Quinssy.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Sylvestre Radegonde, and the Chinese Ambassador to Seychelles, Lin Nan, formalised the agreement on behalf of their respective governments. The project will see the construction of 136 social housing units, funded through a Chinese grant, in the districts of Anse Royale and Anse Boileau, with work expected to commence in March 2026.

The initiative stems from discussions during Seychelles' participation in the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing in September this year, attended by Seychelles’ President Ramkalawan, who made the announcement of the funding for the social housing upon his return.

Established in 2000, FOCAC serves as a platform for partnership between China and 53 African nations.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Ambassador Lin Nan underscored China's commitment to supporting Seychelles’ development priorities. “The signing of the exchange letter is one of the most important preliminary steps for the implementation of the project, in line with China’s Foreign Aid policy,” she said.

The Minister for Lands and Housing, Billy Rangasamy, revealed that the Seychelles Infrastructure Agency (SIA) would collaborate with Chinese experts to ensure the homes meet local standards. “The materials which will be used in the construction work are being analysed by both teams, who in turn are agreeing on what should be used to ensure that our project adheres to Seychelles’ standards,” Rangasamy explained.

He added that the project would include technical and construction components provided by China. Authorities are currently in the design development phase, with construction expected to take 12 to 18 months.

Of the 136 units, 72 will be built in Beoliere in the Port Glaud district, while the remaining 64 will be located in Cap Bonm Zan, a sub-district of Anse Royale. The homes will feature two and three-bedroom configurations. Rangasamy noted that the sites were pre-selected due to their suitability for development, which would help minimise costs for essential infrastructure such as roads and sewerage systems.

Radegonde expressed his gratitude to China for its continued support, noting that the bilateral relationship had reached a new level. “We have now progressed our relationship one notch up – we now have a strategic partnership,” he said.

Seychelles, an Indian Ocean archipelago, established diplomatic relations with China more than four decades ago. The country has benefited from a range of Chinese infrastructure projects, including the National Assembly building, the Palais de Justice, and social housing estates, as well as the Seychelles Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) House, which is expected to be opened in 2025.

In addition to infrastructure, China has contributed significantly to Seychelles’ health sector. Since 1985, China has dispatched 18 groups of 108 doctors from Shandong Province to provide medical services to the Seychellois population.