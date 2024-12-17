Seychelles pushes Blue Economy agenda with key boundary and conservation training

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles is solidifying its position as a leader in ocean governance by advancing training on maritime boundary delimitation and marine biodiversity conservation, both critical aspects of the global Blue Economy.

Addressing participants, the Minister for Fisheries and Blue Economy, Jean-Francois Ferrari, underscored the importance of capacity building for ocean governance in Seychelles, a small island developing state (SIDS) with one of the world’s largest Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ), namely that of 1.4 million square kilometres.

“Ocean governance is central to the country’s economy, environment, and national identity, which is why investment in capacity building in the various areas of the Blue Economy is essential,” Ferrari said.

He added: “These workshops and training are not merely about technical skills or theoretical knowledge; they are about leveraging the expertise of our local pool of experts and providing you with knowledge and know-how in navigating complexities of our ocean challenges. By participating, you have joined a growing community of professionals working towards the sustainable and equitable management of our marine spaces.”

The Department of Blue Economy recently organised two workshops—the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) workshop and the Maritime Boundary Delimitation workshop—culminating in certificate presentations to participants on Tuesday at the Seychelles Institute of Education (SITE).

A total of 14 participants completed the Maritime Boundary Delimitation workshop, while 24 participants successfully concluded the BBNJ training earlier this year. The workshops were designed to build national capacity in key areas vital for Seychelles' marine governance.

Maritime boundary delimitation: A diplomatic priority

Seychelles has already demarcated 90 percent of its ocean boundaries, with the remaining 10 percent located in an unmarked area bordering Madagascar. The director general for the Department of the Blue Economy, Chrissant Barbe, highlighted the significance of ongoing negotiations in this region.

“The unmarked area is between Seychelles and Madagascar, where it is more of a diplomatic work, where negotiations are taking place and the participants from this workshop, along with those who already have expertise in this area, will be able to help with this process,” said Barbe.

Seychelles has previously established maritime boundaries with France (in respect of the Glorioso Islands), as well as Tanzania, Mauritius, and Comoros. Understanding maritime delimitation principles and legal frameworks is essential for managing oceanic resources and national sovereignty effectively.

BBNJ Agreement: A global marine conservation milestone

The BBNJ Agreement is a landmark international treaty focused on the sustainable use and conservation of marine biodiversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction. Such areas, which exist outside the territorial waters of individual countries, play a crucial role in the health and sustainability of the global ocean ecosystem.

Seychelles has emerged as a frontrunner in this domain, becoming the fourth country globally and the first in Africa to ratify the treaty.

The workshop provided more than 20 participants—including senior government officials, policymakers, and leaders in marine science, conservation, fisheries, and tourism—with comprehensive knowledge of the treaty's significance and application. This initiative is seen as essential for strengthening Seychelles' role in international marine governance.

The Blue Economy is a sustainable approach to managing ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods, and environmental conservation. For island nations like Seychelles, which depend heavily on their marine resources, this economic model underpins key sectors such as fisheries, tourism, renewable energy, and marine biodiversity protection.

Seychelles’ commitment to strengthening expertise in maritime boundary delimitation and marine biodiversity conservation demonstrates its leadership on the global stage, ensuring the protection and sustainable use of its vast oceanic resources for future generations.