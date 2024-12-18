Japan's first resident ambassador to Seychelles marks milestone in diplomatic relations

(Seychelles News Agency) - The President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, welcomed Sakuta Makoto as the new Japanese Ambassador to Seychelles during a credential presentation ceremony held at State House on Tuesday. Ambassador Makoto is the first Japanese envoy to be stationed locally, marking a significant milestone in the bilateral relations between the two nations.

According to a State House press statement, Ramkalawan congratulated Makoto on his appointment, highlighting the enduring friendship and robust cooperation between Seychelles and Japan. The President commended Japan for its "pivotal contributions" to Seychelles’ development over the years and expressed optimism about further enhancing the partnership.

Makoto, expressing gratitude and honour in assuming the role, pledged to deepen the collaboration between the two countries. Discussions during the meeting focused on enhancing cooperation in key areas, including maritime security, fisheries, environmental conservation, and climate change. Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening ties for mutual prosperity.

Japan established its Embassy in Victoria, the capital of Seychelles, on November 8, 2019. Previously, diplomatic representation was managed by a chargé d'affaires. The appointment of Ambassador Makoto underscores Japan’s growing commitment to its relationship with Seychelles.



Madagascar seeks closer cooperation with Seychelles

In a separate ceremony, the President also received Albert Camille Vital, the new Malagasy Ambassador to Seychelles, who presented his credentials also on Tuesday.

Vital emphasised the longstanding relationship between Seychelles and Madagascar, noting that the Malagasy diaspora in Seychelles includes a great number of workers contributing to various sectors.

“Seychelles and Madagascar’s relationship has always been a good one. We have a large diaspora in Seychelles with 2,000 Malagasy working in the country,” he stated during a press interview.

Vital outlined plans to "consolidate and strengthen" the ties between the two nations and explore new areas of cooperation, including tourism, transport, trade, and agriculture.

During his visit, Vital also held talks with Ambassador Selby Pillay, director for Bilateral Affairs in the Department of Foreign Affairs, at Maison Queau de Quinssy. They discussed plans to sign a bilateral agreement in 2025 and addressed the need for consular representation for Malagasy nationals in Seychelles.

Both parties agreed to identify a suitable candidate to fill the position.

Vital also met with members of the Malagasy community in Seychelles, who work in various sectors such as fisheries, education, medicine, and sports.