Seychelles sends condolences after Cyclone Chido and Vanuatu earthquake

(Seychelles News Agency) - The Seychelles’ government has expressed condolences and solidarity with nations affected by Cyclone Chido and the recent earthquake in Vanuatu, emphasising international unity in the face of these devastating natural disasters.

Cyclone Chido has wreaked havoc across Mayotte and southern Africa.

The search for missing persons continues in Mayotte, a French overseas territory in the Indian Ocean, after Cyclone Chido devastated the islands on Saturday. The storm later swept through south-eastern Africa, where the death toll continues to climb in Mozambique and Malawi.

Large areas of Mayotte’s main island, Grande-Terre, remain inaccessible, with roads, internet, phone networks, electricity, and water supplies severely disrupted.

Official reports confirm that 22 people lost their lives in Mayotte, with over 1,300 injured. However, local officials fear the death toll could reach into the thousands. The Red Cross reported on Tuesday that 200 of its volunteers are missing.

In northern Mozambique, authorities reported 45 fatalities and the destruction of 23,600 homes.

Seychelles' message to Mayotte

Sylvestre Radegonde, the Seychelles’ Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, addressed a message of condolence to Ben Issa Ousseni, the President of the Departmental Council of Mayotte.

The message conveyed deep sorrow and solidarity, saying that “It is with profound sadness and great sorrow that the Seychellois people and I learned of the tragic news of Cyclone Chido’s passage through Mayotte, which caused numerous victims and enormous damage. On behalf of the Seychellois people, the government, and myself, I extend heartfelt condolences to you, the families of the victims, and all the people of Mayotte.”

The message also wished a swift recovery for the injured and reaffirmed Seychelles' enduring friendship and solidarity with Mayotte.

Support for Mozambique

Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan has extended condolences to Mozambique’s President, Filipe Nyusi, in the aftermath of Cyclone Chido’s devastation in the region.

“It is with profound sadness that I learnt of the devastating impact of tropical cyclone Chido, which has resulted in the loss of lives and destruction to homes, infrastructure, and livelihoods in several parts of your country,” President Ramkalawan said.

He praised Mozambique’s swift relief efforts and expressed confidence in the resilience of its people.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the communities directly impacted by this natural disaster. The Government and the People of Seychelles stand in solidarity with Mozambique during this difficult time.”

Earthquake devastates Vanuatu

Vanuatu officials reported on Thursday that the 7.3 magnitude earthquake that struck Vanuatu, an archipelago in the Pacific Ocean, two days earlier claimed at least 14 lives, including one French and two Chinese nationals, and left hundreds injured. The quake caused widespread destruction in Port Vila, Vanuatu’s capital.

Following the disaster, President Wavel Ramkalawan conveyed sympathy to President Nikenike Vurobaravu.

“It is with profound sorrow that I learnt of the devastating earthquake that struck Vanuatu’s capital, Port Vila, causing extensive damage to properties and essential infrastructure, loss of lives, and overwhelming suffering to the people of Vanuatu,” Ramkalawan stated.

He commended the efforts of Vanuatu’s government, humanitarian agencies, and local communities in rescuing survivors and restoring essential services.

“During this difficult period, Seychelles stands in solidarity with the Republic of Vanuatu. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Vanuatu during this challenging time.”