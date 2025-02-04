(Seychelles News Agency) - In the wake of the Seychelles News Agency closure, the National Information Services Agency is now your go-to source for news, available online for you anytime, anywhere, thus maintaining its status as the main news source for Seychelles.

The National Information Services Agency (Nisa), which produces and prints the daily Seychelles NATION newspaper, has long been a dominant news source in Seychelles, but its roles and influence have continued to evolve in recent years.

This transition will represent a shift in how news and information are disseminated in the country, with Nisa assuming a larger role in public communication and reporting, contributing to its position as a primary news provider.

The Seychelles NATION newspaper has been providing news for decades, building a strong reputation for credibility, reliability and trustworthiness. This legacy makes it a preferred news source for many people.

Readers should expect a focus on timely and comprehensive coverage of events affecting Seychelles and the world. This could include updates on local politics, social issues, economic developments, and environmental concerns, as well as international news that impacts the nation.

Nisa's coverage will also emphasise government initiatives, public services, and national policies. Additionally, readers can expect a potentially more centralised approach to news dissemination, with Nisa likely working to maintain a steady flow of information to keep the public informed.

There may be shifts in the editorial tone or the scope of stories reported, which could reflect Nisa’s priorities and the resources available to it. The agency's ability to maintain objectivity and provide diverse perspectives is key in ensuring that it serves as a reliable source for the public.

Nisa will offer a mix of free and paid articles to readers daily. Readers can also subscribe to read the whole newspaper daily. The subscription rates are: 500 Seychelles rupees for three months, 1,000 Seychelles rupees for six months, and 1,800 Seychelles rupees for one year.

Those who do not want to subscribe can pay to read individual articles. Each article costs five (5) Seychelles rupees.

