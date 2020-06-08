India sends Seychelles 2nd consignment of medicine, congratulations for being COVID-free

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles has received a second consignment of critical medicines from India to use for common ailments, the Indian High Commission said on Sunday.

The consignment, which arrived on board Indian navy ship Kesari, included medicines which cater for ailments like high blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes, cancer and other cardiovascular diseases.

The High Commission said that the Indian government expressed its sincere appreciation to "President Danny Faure and the entire Department of Health for successfully breaking the first wave of COVID-19 in Seychelles with zero casualty."

Seychelles, a group of 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean, is free of COVID-19 as all 11 patients who once tested positive have fully recovered.

The consignment of medicines is part of the 'Mission SAGAR' (Security And Growth for All in the Region) that reflects India's commitment to work together with its maritime neighbours and partners in the Indian Ocean Region.

The 'Mission SAGAR' has also included supplies for Maldives, Madagascar, Mauritius and Comoros to jointly meet their common challenges in these difficult times. It reflects India's vision for the Indian Ocean region which was articulated by Prime Minister Modi during his visit to Seychelles in March 2015.

The first consignment from India delivered on May 10 were COVID-19 related essential medicines to Seychelles and other countries in the region.

Over the years, India has made several donations in the health area which has always been one of the main focus of the Indian development partnership assistance to Seychelles.

In 2018, Seychelles received state-of-the-art medical equipment worth $8.75 million which has been distributed to hospitals and clinics on the three most populated islands of Mahe, Praslin and La Digue.