Air Seychelles to operate one-off combined flights to Madagascar and Mauritius

(Seychelles News Agency) - Air Seychelles will operate a one-off combined flights to Madagascar and Mauritius starting from Thursday, October 15 to provide nationals of the two island nations the opportunity to go home, the airline said on Monday.

The flight -- HM1755 -- will leave Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, on Thursday at 9:00 a.m. and arrive in Antananarivo, Madagascar at 10:35 a.m. From Madagascar, Air Seychelles flight HM1048 will depart for Mauritius at 11:35 a.m. and from there to Seychelles at 3:10 p.m.

The airline said that travellers can also book the returning sector from Mauritius to Seychelles already on sale via email at reservation@airseychelles.com or contact +248 4 391000 no later than Wednesday, October 14 at 2 pm.

"As a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19, passengers travelling to Madagascar will need to demonstrate proof of negative RT-PCR test conducted 48 hours prior to their flight, whilst for Mauritius, the RT-PCR test must be conducted 92 hours in advance," said Air Seychelles.

"For those travelling into the Seychelles, please ensure to visit seychelles.govtas.com to submit the mandatory Health Travel Authorisation prior to entering the country. Additional information in regards to the health measures upon arrival into the Seychelles can also be found via www.health.gov.sc ," added the airline.

All flights will be subjected to the approval of the government including regulatory approval as well as that of the health authorities at each destination.

Since May this year, Air Seychelles has been operating repatriation flights for both Seychellois nationals abroad and foreigners stranded because of a restriction imposed by countries to curb the spread of the COVID-19.

The Seychelles' national carrier will resume limited passenger flights to Johannesburg, Mauritius and Tel Aviv as from November 1.

Meanwhile, there are currently three airlines operating commercial passenger flights to Seychelles since the island nation re-opened its airport August 1 and these are Emirates, Ethiopian Airlines and Edelweiss.