Top 5 most-read SNA stories in 2023

The year 2023 brought relief for Seychelles from the challenges of COVID-19 as the island nation's economy rebounded.

However, the Israel-Hamas war created new challenges which were aggravated by two disasters that hit Seychelles in December.

As the world gets ready for 2024, SNA looks back at its five most-read articles of 2023.

The entire SNA team thanks all of our readers in our great island nation as well as news hounds from around the globe.

We hope you will keep following news and sunny feature stories from Seychelles!

5. Seychelles' Fiti 2021 report points to need for greater information access

In the Seychelles 2021 Fisheries Transparency Initiative (FiTI) report, it was outlined that there is a great need to make available information in Seychelles' fisheries industry more accessible and transfer it to the public in layman's terms.

Link

Readers: 30,072

4. New resort manager Vanessa Albest

Seychellois Vanessa Albest was appointed resort manager of Mango House Seychelles, LXR Hotels & Resorts, a five-star tourism establishment located in the southern district of Baie-Lazare that belongs to the Hilton Resorts and Hotels Group.

SNA met with Albest to learn more about her discussions with the President and her own personal journey.

Link

Readers: 32,998

3. Seychelles to negotiate external facility fund with IMF

The Seychelles' cabinet of ministers gave its approval for the Ministry of Finance negotiate for a new Extended Fund Facility (EFF) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The approval was given so that Seychelles can continue to remain under an EFF programme as the present one was about to end.

Link

Readers: 33,808

2. Seychelles' tanker fleet makes history with $25 million profit in 2022

For the first time in its operational history, the Seychelles' tanker fleet made a profit of $25 million for the year 2022, according to the CEO of the Seychelles Petroleum Company (SEYPEC).

Sarah Romain made the announcement when she gave an update on the company's performance in 2022.

Link

Readers: 46,277

1. Cocaine trafficking: Nigerian female national arrested at Seychelles airport

The Seychelles Supreme Court remanded a Nigerian female national arrested on conspiracy to import and traffick a controlled drug.

According to the police, the 52-year-old woman was being detained after she was arrested at the Seychelles International Airport after her arrival on an Ethiopian Airline flight. After a search on the Nigerian, 250 grammes of what is suspected to be cocaine was seized.

Link

Readers: 74,097